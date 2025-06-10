How Spurs Acquiring Kevin Durant is Exercise in Mutual Benefit, Respect
SAN ANTONIO — The photo is still etched in everyone's minds.
Victor Wembanyama, with a cut on his right hand, drapes both of his arms around Kevin Durant's neck in a moment the pair had waited to share since arriving in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The San Antonio Spurs star's Les Bleus came up short in the gold medal game against Durant, LeBron James and Team USA, and while it stung for Wembanyama to miss out on an achievement he valued more than an NBA championship, he was honored to be included.
"(Durant was) my personal childhood favorite player," Wembanyama said.
Wembanyama had talked about Durant before; there were outstanding comparisons made between the two. Both were tall, lanky and prolific scorers.
They were also rivals — Durant on the Phoenix Suns and Wembanyama in San Antonio — though that didn't stop Wembanyama from expressing gratitude to his icon following the contest.
"I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him," he said, "and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques."
Following the international flight, Durant got to work preparing for Year 3 with the Suns after the first year of the Bradley Beal experiment yielded a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves — Durant's second early exit from the playoffs since arriving in Phoenix.
"We can be better," he said during his final media availability that year. "In all areas. When you reflect back on the season, we were just inconsistent."
Since then, the Suns have fired two coaches. First Frank Vogel who, after losing the locker room, was dismissed in favor of former Milwaukee Bucks captain Mike Budenholzer, and then Budenholzer, too, after he failed to replicate the championship-level performances his Bucks saw in 2022.
The result for Phoenix? A third coach, Jordon Ott, in three seasons; no control over first-round selections in every year it was allowed to trade from now to 2030; and one of the league's highest payrolls with only one playoff series victory to show for it since Durant's arrival.
Beal negotiated a no-trade clause when he moved from the Washington Wizards to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks and four first-round swaps. Meanwhile, Devin Booker remains the face of Phoenix in owner Mat Ishbia's eyes.
Thus, the Suns are careening toward the more logical move this offseason: sending Durant to the fifth team of his career.
"I’ve tried running the typical NBA owner playbook," Ishbia wrote in a recent memo to his staff. "Hiring the experts, signing the checks and getting out of the way. None of us were happy with the outcome.
"Making the playoffs two out of three years, and only winning one playoff series, is not good enough for this franchise and this community.”
Of course, Durant isn't innocent in the death of Phoenix's championship aspirations with a Big Three of him, Booker and Beal.
His $48 million average annual salary plays just as big a role in the Suns' financial constraints as Beal’s and Booker’s $50 million and $55 million averages, respectively. Where he thrives offensively, he struggles on defense, and injury already made him ineligible for postseason awards at 36 years old.
Still, Durant proves to be a desirable asset for several young teams in the NBA, including Wembanyama's Spurs. But therein lie a few obstacles.
The Houston Rockets sit in a similar boat regarding a potential deal for Durant. Their youth is part of their identity, but after a crash-and-burn against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, questions exist about their ceiling as currently constructed.
Durant instantly elevates a squad featuring Alperen Şengün and Fred VanVleet, and perhaps any combination of Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason along with sufficient draft capital is more desirable than what the Spurs have to offer. But if the Rockets don't see Durant as a long-term solution, they're far less likely to pull the trigger.
They also lack a player the likes of Wembanyama who can effectively entice Durant to force the matter.
"He's on the right path to being one of the greatest we've ever seen," Durant said of Wembanyama during his visit to Austin, Texas. "It's still early for him. I don't think anything is missing. I just think he needs to experience more."
Durant and the Spurs had mutual interest in a partnership at February's NBA Trade Deadline, but landing De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings ultimately superseded any other blockbuster deals, especially at the price San Antonio bought, retaining both future first-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, Castle, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.
At the time, Phoenix was willing to deal Durant, but the asking price was much higher with hopes of a deep playoff run still floating around. Now that its roster is almost certain to remain the same barring a major trade, any leverage it once had has been severely hindered.
Should Durant end up with the Spurs, the Suns can expect to receive Devin Vassell in return. The bigger question remains whether Harrison Barnes and two first round picks will be enough, or if Jeremy Sochan or Keldon Johnson will need to also be included — in another scenario, Barnes might be replaced in the trade by Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.
While the idea of gunning for Durant goes against the homegrown method San Antonio has implemented thus far, keeping Stephon Castle and the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft allows the Spurs to keep control of their future.
It's also noteworthy that any deal for Durant is unlikely to see all three of Sochan, Johnson and Barnes shipped to Phoenix. Fox will remain untouched.
The Spurs will be getting another bargain for Durant if the veteran does end up in San Antonio next to Wembanyama next season. They'll land a veteran mentor to move their rebuild along while the Suns inject youth into their roster and take back some draft capital before the final year of Durant's contract.
In other words, it's an exercise of mutual benefit.
And for Wembanyama and Durant, mutual respect.
"Obviously Brian (Wright) and the rest of the group will do their due diligence," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We will partner and discuss things and be on the same page and aligned, as we always are."