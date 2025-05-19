'Good Problems': Perspective Paramount As Dylan Harper Prepares for NBA Draft
SAN ANTONIO — When asked about his father's vintage wisdom, Dylan Harper couldn't help but laugh.
Ron Harper handled most of his sons' basketball film sessions growing up; that meant both Ron Jr. and Dylan. A majority of the film he expounded featured his time next to Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls — examples of what to do with a 6-foot-6 frame — but his pre-NBA years weren't forgotten.
"There was some color to it," Dylan Harper joked at the NBA Combine in Chicago. "The black-and-white film was from when he was in college."
Harper learned to drive to the basket from his mother, Maria, who'd plant herself in his path to contest ill-advised jump shots. Watching Ron Jr. try to carve out a role in the NBA helped shape his perspective on the league's competitive nature. The film reinforced that.
"I've been around the game all my life," Harper said before letting on his biggest takeaway. "You've got to go out there and work ... every day is a grind."
It wasn't until Harper was older that he started feeling the pressure of living up to his father's legacy, though there wasn't a need to replicate it. The 19-year-old point guard is looking to pave his own way as a professional, with the help of modern trailblazers.
Namely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham and James Harden.
"They're big guards who know how to control the game," Harper said of his self-comparisons. "They know when they need to score and when they don't ... when to give someone a touch. The most important thing I like about all of them is they know how to make the team around them a lot better."
With the No. 2 pick, the San Antonio Spurs have their options open. With Dallas expected to take Cooper Flagg at the top spot, Harper will most likely available by time Brian Wright is on the clock. He's not one to make his intentions clear, but there seems to be a strategy already in place.
"You want the highest-level talent," the Spurs' general manager said. "The highest character. There's good players in this draft that ... accomplish that."
Harper's former Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey affirmed both regards.
"(Harper is) a great point guard," Bailey said. "I mean, you can't speed him up. You can't slow him down. He plays at his own pace, makes the right pass and he also knows how to get a bucket."
"He's funny," Bailey added. "Very wholesome. You love to be around him."
Last season at Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals on 48.4 percent shooting from the field. The freshman showcased his ability to create looks for himself at the rim and off catch-and-shoot opportunities, among others.
Harper added passable defense to his repertoire but neither his, nor Bailey's, efforts were enough to help the Scarlet Knights to an NCAA berth. In that regard, he has more to learn.
"It wasn't a cinderella story," Harper said of his lone collegiate season, "but I wouldn't switch it for the world ... sometimes life just (doesn't) go your way."
San Antonio hasn't seen an abundance of success on the court in the two seasons that Victor Wembanyama has served as the franchise cornerstone. Before that, wins were even harder to come by. Harper would be joining a team looking to end its rebuild as a piston rather than a savior.
He'd prefer it that way — both for himself and his future franchise.
"You can never get a leg up or a head start," Harper said. "You've got to work just like everyone else. Nothing is going to be handed to you."
Nothing is guaranteed, either. Perhaps its why Harper's father is insistent on fans waiting for draft night before drumming up trade narratives. If that was any evidence of humility, it was passed down to Harper.
"He's not that person to belittle somebody just because of who they are or where they come from," Bailey said. "He is always humble, always. You wouldn't even think he does what he does."
You may not think it. Harper, on the other hand, is acutely aware.
"I'm doing what I love to do," he said. "I'm here because I play basketball. I'm in a great position in my life. I'm just trying to have fun with it every single day. I'm having good problems in life. All of this is good problems."
With over a month left before Harper hears his name called, he's going to keep that close to the chest. The point guard will continue to work on aspects of his game he wants to become his hallmarks as a rising star and study more colorful film with his father.
If the road he's wandering ends in San Antonio?
It'd be nothing but another good problem.
"It would be crazy," Harper said of playing with the Spurs and Wembanyama. "(It's) a dream come true to even be in this position. Victor is just a freak of nature. Everything he does is crazy. He covers the whole paint, so it's hard to get a shot up on him. He is just developing every day.
"It would be great. It would be an honor."