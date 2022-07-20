NBA Analyst Claims Spurs Are Perfect For Russell Westbrook

Could the Spurs be Russell Westbrook's next stop? One NBA analyst sees it as a 'perfect' fit.

The expectations were high for Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers when he was traded to the team last summer. They finished with a 33-49 record, which wasn't even enough to land in the play-in tournament.

If it wasn't clear before, it's become apparent that moving on from Westbrook is a must for the Lakers. His relationship with LeBron James has been described as 'frosty', the team has very openly shopped for Kyrie Irving, and he severed ties with his longtime agent over a disagreement about departing from the team.

There's one question this whole Westbrook saga raises. Who wants to give Westbrook a chance, even if he were to get bought out? One NBA analyst has an idea about that.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, Kendrick Perkins suggested that Westbrook needs to go to a team where he would have the "Russell Westbrook he thinks he is." He identified the San Antonio Spurs.

"I thought about the market for Russell Westbrook and the teams that could take a chance on him and bring him in to be the Russell Westbrook that he thinks he is to give him the ball and the keys to the organization. There's only one team that came to mind: the San Antonio Spurs. A team that have low expectations. When I think about Russell Westbrook.

Perkins expressed concern that Westbrook's career could reach an unfortunate end in its final stage, similar to Allen Iverson: “If [Russell Westbrook’s] not careful, his career could possibly end like Allen Iverson’s career did.”

There tends to be problems for superstars who rely on their athleticism and fail to adjust their games as they age. Westbrook is no longer worth building a franchise around but doesn't fit playing alongside other stars.

The problem with Perkins' suggestion: the Spurs would not acquire Westbrook to play basketball if he were included in a trade.

The Spurs would instead look to negotiate a buyout agreement with Westbrook's next representation, or would give him the "John Wall treatment" by sending him home. Rebuilding teams no longer are intrigued by adding big-name players on big contracts either.

After Jeremy Sochan's viral 'bricks' comment about Westbrook, it would be an entertaining idea to have the former NBA MVP on the Spurs in that regard, to say the least.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs