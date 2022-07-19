'Bricks': Spurs Rookie Causes NBA Social Media Stir At Westbrook's Expense

Skip to main content

'Bricks': Spurs Rookie Causes NBA Social Media Stir At Russell Westbrook's Expense

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan caused quite the stir on social media over a Russell Westbrook joke.

The San Antonio Spurs finished the NBA Summer League with an 0-5 record. While their play on the court in Las Vegas didn't command them much attention, a viral social media video did. 

Jeremy Sochan, who didn't participate in NBA Summer League after testing positive for COVID-19, went viral for his response while taking part in the filming of a word association game for the NBA's social media accounts in Las Vegas. 

With Sochan needing to corrently guess "triple-double" as his answer, fellow Spurs rookie Malaki Branham attempting to give him a hint: "Russell Westbrook get 'em a lot." Sochan's guess? "Bricks!" Branham quickly responded: "No, no, no!"

Shortly after, Sochan correctly guessed "triple-double." The video quickly went viral on Twitter. Sochan tweeted that he was not "intending on being disrespectful" and that it was just "heat of the moment."

Sochan also revealed that Westbrook was actually one of his NBA idols growing up. He tweeted a photo from his childhood wearing one of Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder jerseys. Sochan even named his dog "Russell" after the former NBA MVP.

It's probably safe to assume that Westbrook is going to have some extra motivation to pour it on Sochan when the two face off during the 2022-23 season. However, it currently remains to be seen which team Westbrook will be playing for amid the latest trade rumors.

Westbrook undoubtedly has much greater priorities at this time than to worry about the comments of a rookie. His longtime agent decided to part ways after 14 years and provided ESPN with a revealing statement full of telling details about his current feelings on the Lakers

