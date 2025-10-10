Luka Doncic Claims Victor Wembanyama Would Dominate Rumored NBA Event
The 2026 NBA All-Star weekend is set to be hosted in Inglewood, California, at the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome. While the Clippers are under investigation by the NBA, Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that the events are still scheduled to be hosted at the Intuit Dome. However, all eyes will be on the new changes coming to All-Star weekend.
It's already been reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that a Team World vs Team USA format will be implemented for the All-Star Game, but there's also another change being rumored that fans have been asking for. According to now NBC analyst Tracy McGrady, a 1-on-1 contest is being brought in, and NBA stars are already being asked about it.
Luka Doncic Addresses Rumored 1-on-1 Event
Appearing on the popular interview show Hot Ones with Sean Evans, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić was asked who would match up in the final for an All-Star 1v1 tournament, sharing two teams that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.
"I feel like Wemby is gonna be there, because 1-on-1, you can't score on him. It's very tough. Second one, I'd probably put Kyrie [Irving] in there. His 1-on-1 moves are insane," Doncic said.
While guards are typically the players many fans think of when it comes to dominating 1-on-1, Doncic believes that Wembanyama has all the tools to be contending for the title when it's all said and done. And when you think about what he brings to the table, it totally makes sense.
How Wembanyama Could Dominate In 1-on-1
The first problem opponents would have to deal with when facing Wembanyama is defensively, and trying to get shots up over him at 7-foot-4. He isn't your typical 7-footer either, as he's mobile enough to stick around with guards and can make up for losing ground with his length on the defense end. Even if a player gets around him, he's still got a good chance to get the chase down to stop them.
Looking on the offensive end, as has been seen in the preseason with all three of San Antonio's main guards out, Wembanyama is comfortable running isolation at the three-point line and taking his man off the dribble. Unless he's matched up with Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, nobody is going to be able to contest him on his shot attempts.
A matchup against Irving would be must-watch TV, but despite how good a 1-on-1 player Irving is, he really has no chance at stopping Wembanyama on offense and would have to get creative to find open looks against him.