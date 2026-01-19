SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career Monday afternoon, earning his first career start in his third season.

The league announced five starters from both the Eastern and Western conferences, made up of a combination of votes by fans (50 percent), players (25 percent) and select media (25 percent). Those selections are as follows:

Western Conference:

Nikola Jokić (DEN)

Luka Dončić (LAL)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)

Stephen Curry (GSW)

Victor Wembanyama (SAS)

Eastern Conference:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)

Jalen Brunson (NYK)

Cade Cunningham (DET)

Tyrese Maxey (PHI)

Jaylen Brown (BOS)

Wembanyama is averaging a career-high 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 blocks on 52 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3. Despite missing 12 games with a calf strain in mid-November and two more in January with a hyperextended knee, the Spurs’ frontman has made strides in efficiency.

The forward marks the San Antonio Spurs' only starter selection for the 2026 NBA All-Star game; Wembanyama joins five other Spurs to be selected as a starter (George Gervin, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard).

The Spurs have now had at least one All-Star selection in 43 of the 49 NBA All-Star Games since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most of any franchise in that span. Making the field outright seemed right for Wembanyama's teammates.

“Nobody in the league is like Vic on the (defensive) side of the floor,” Stephon Castle said. “He’s going to make his presence known.”

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot attempted by Utah Jazz forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Seven additional reserves from each conference, announced at a later date, will be decided by the league's 30 head coaches.

This year, the NBA unveiled a new All-Star Game format — its second in two seasons. Players will be divided into three eight-player teams: two made up of American players (Team USA) and one consisting of the top international players (Team World).

The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver appointing players if roster thresholds are not met.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff are currently leading the race to captain one of the three All-Star squads, should their teams remain atop their respective conferences.

Mitch Johnson's Spurs are second in the Western Conference.

“We have potential to do a lot of great things," Johnson said, "and the reality is we’ve not done anything ... we’re a long way from being where we want to be."

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama’s All-Star history is brief but memorable, including a viral moment last season with Jokić that underscored how seriously he approached the event.

"I don't have any interest in making friends," he said. "I'm here for work."

Wembanyama, competing with "Chuck's Global Stars" finished the All-Star Championship game with 11 points, three rebounds and a block.

If all goes to plan, he'll chase the All-Star Game MVP Award this time around.

2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to run from February 13-15 at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set for 5 p.m. ET Feb. 15.