New Report on Sacramento Kings' Future After De'Aaron Fox Trade
Ironically, the Sacramento Kings are in need of a true point guard.
After firing Mike Brown in the early stages of last season and driving De'Aaron Fox out in February, the Kings opted to run DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine together. It didn't work as well as it should have, which new general manager Scott Perry touched on during his introductory press conference.
“First and foremost, we need to establish an identity of what it means to be a Sacramento King," Perry said, "so when teams play us, you got to know what you’re facing."
The Kings made it into the Western Conference's field of 10, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in blowout fashion to conclude their season — a fate that further cemented their 2022-23 playoff run as a fluke.
Perry let on that Sacramento has no plans of a teardown this offseason; he's opting to build upon the foundation already present.
"Any successful pro sports organization … has to have an identity," he reiterated. "That’s one thing that I don’t see here yet, but that’s what I’m all about.”
As the Kings look to move on to a full season without Fox, they'll have to move away from what used to be comfortable. Under new leadership, their plan remains the same.
As Perry made clear, he's ready to shoulder that challenge.
"It's a blessing to have this opportunity to come back," he said, "and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and make something happen.”
