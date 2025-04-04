'It's An Investment': Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Harrison Ingram likens the day-to-day grind of an NBA season to a video game. The ever-popular NBA 2K franchise, to be specific.
"You ever heard of it?" he asked.
Most have. Turns out, Ingram was like most — he grew up playing the game with hopes of one day being one of the playable characters. Years later, that hope become reality. Ingram was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft as a sharpshooter from North Carolina.
The 22-year-old had a chance to make an immediate impact for his new squad, and earned himself a two-way deal to play for the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin. It might not have been a full contract like the one his fellow draftmate, Stephon Castle, earned, but that didn't matter much.
"For me, it's a dream to play in the NBA," Ingram said. "Whether I'm a two-way, or on a (full) contract."
Ingram's story is a common narrative for close to 100 athletes each season. The life of a two-way player at the highest level of basketball isn't as lavish as that of bona fide stars, but it serves as a unique developmental opportunity.
"It's definitely a grind," Ingram said, "going back and forth. You never know your schedule. You can get called up at any time. You've got to go whenever they say to go."
For Ingram and the Spurs' other two-way players, David Duke Jr. and Riley Minix, being called up is as good as it gets. But it's not just them who benefit.
"There's been numerous success stories," San Antonio Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Numerous players who have used that as a launching pad to improve or find opportunities.
"It's an investment that's well worth it."
What Keldon Johnson remembers most about Austin, Texas is the kind of "young man" he was upon arrival.
The dynamic forward was a blue chip recruit who landed at Kentucky and later the Spurs via the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He was skilled enough to play for "Big Team" — Gregg Popovich would tell you he was a bull in a china shop — but there were other parts of him he knew needed growth.
"I can only speak for my situation," Keldon Johnson began, "but I had the talent to be a professional ... to play in the NBA. I feel like Austin gave me the chance to have no pressure. To really grow as a young man off the court."
During his rookie season, Keldon Johnson picked up good habits. He learned to show up on time for practice every single time. He knew when it was OK to ask Popovich about his wine habits.
He learned how to be confident with the play basketball, too.
"Austin helped me develop," Keldon Johnson said. "That was important development for my young career. I feel like it really was a turning point for me."
Keldon Johnson thanks his coaches for his rapid development; he's now a premiere piece of the Spurs' quest for Western Conference contention. He's also now the one being thanked by players like Ingram, Duke and Minix.
Watching a success story unfold before them made things that much easier.
"It definitely (serves) as encouragement," Duke said. "Proof in the pudding."
Duke had things a little differently. Unlike Ingram or Minix, he'd not only been in the G League before, but he'd been in Austin. When the squad brought in Scott King from the New York Knicks to head up the team in place of Will Voigt, Duke's process began all over again.
He wasn't complaining.
"I love the culture around here," Duke said. "They treat all their guys really well. They hold all of us to a high standard. It brings out the best in you — if you really buy in to it, you can do a lot of great things."
Keldon Johnson and Spurs breakout story Julian Champagnie were the two latest examples of that, but far from the only ones to make it from the G League to "Big Team." Even one of the two-way trio's Austin teammates, Malachi Flynn — famous for his 50-point game with the Detroit Pistons — was someone they could turn to.
"These guys are so eager to learn," King said. "From everybody."
The Austin Spurs willed their way to the second-best record in the G League Western Conference this season. Perhaps their most dominant victory came against the Valley Suns in early January, when reaching 150 points for the first time in franchise history seemed like a forgone conclusion midway through the fourth quarter.
They didn't quite get it, only managing a 145-86 margin of victory. Yet?
"A win is a win," Duke assured.
According to King, all 22 of them shared one common thread.
"Our togetherness," the coach explained. "It's always started with our defense. Their physicality on the ball, their discipline without fouling ... any mistakes we make, they're making up for it with hustle."
By time the regular season came to a close, the Spurs had more than one reason to celebrate. Austin heading to the G League Playoffs for the first time in four seasons, but King was named the league's Coach of the Year.
Mitch Johnson made sure to give his colleague his flowers.
"They've had about as inconsistent of a roster availability and set of circumstances almost as us, and they just have kind of stayed true and rode it all out," Johnson said. "It's a great testament to (King) and to their staff and to their roster, and I'm really happy for them."
What awaits King and Co. is a chance to make a statement. Hosting a playoff game at H-E-B Center might not have been expected in Year 1 under a new coach, but Austin made it possible. That was largely due to Duke, Ingram and Minix — and, of course, the back-and-forth they endured.
"They do a good job incorporating us," Duke said. "Keeping us involved. That way we're not lost if we ever get thrown out into the mix ... every day I try to take one thing. Learn one new thing."
"It's enjoyable to play with a group like that," Minix added. "It's Spurs basketball. I feel like it's no different down here."
"I've grown a ton. More mentally than anything. I've learned how to be a pro. Waiting my time, putting in the work. Every single day, I've added a little bit to my game. Over the course of a year or two, you look back and see how much you've grown." DD
