LOOK: Spurs Officially Sign Rookie Guard Blake Wesley

Wesley is the first of San Antonio's three first-round picks to ink his rookie deal

The San Antonio Spurs officially signed the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley to his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Per team policy, the details and terms of the contract have not yet been revealed.

Wesley, who will wear No. 14 for the Spurs this season, signs his contract ahead of his appearance with the team in the Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Here's San Antonio's complete four-game slate. If the team does well enough, they could potentially qualify for the start of Summer League tournament play on Saturday, July 16.

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

General manager Brian Wright spoke highly of Wesley following the draft.

"Blake's interesting," Wright said. "Blake's a combo guard, can play a little two, can play a little point, a late-blooming guard, a kid who if you are not in the pandemic, and he is seen on the circuit a little bit more, you never know where he would be rated as a player coming in."

"You're talking about speed, downhill ability, competitiveness, a motor that just keeps going and he loves the gym. He wants to work, wants to get better."

While Wesley will definitely spend ample amount of time with the Austin Spurs in the G League this season, he could certainly see playing time in the later stages of the year depending on how his physical and skill growth progresses.

And with the departure of Dejounte Murray via trade last week, Wesley has already moved up a notch on the depth chart and could serve as a nice young depth piece behind Josh Primo, Tre Jones, and Josh Richardson.

