Spurs Summer League UDFA Darius Days Signs Contract with Eastern Conference Contender

Days averaged 13.6 points and 10 rebounds in three Summer League games with the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are 0-4 in Vegas Summer League, with the team's final game set for Saturday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But despite the lack of wins, the Spurs have had some breakout players on the roster aside from rookie draft picks Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham. One major standout has been undrafted LSU forward Darius Days, who has impressed with his versatile offensive ability in Vegas.

Other teams, including the Miami Heat, have clearly taken notice, as the Heat announced Saturday that they have signed Days to a two-way contract.

Days didn't play in San Antonio's 87-86 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday due to illness, but he displayed production as a 3-point shooter and rebounder in the three games before.

In Vegas, he averaged 13.6 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. Days' best game came Monday against the Houston Rockets, as he dropped 17 points and 12 rebounds on 5-10 shooting and 2-6 from 3-point range.

Days, who started all 33 games he played in for LSU last season, now brings ideal stretch-big ability to Miami. Though a bit undersized for a true NBA big-man role at 6-7, he packs a punch with a 245-pound frame.

The Raleigh, Florida native averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game last season while leading the Tigers with 69 makes from 3-point range. He's got a smooth, quick, high release, with a follow-through that is held for the entirety of the process. This serves well for his potential catch-and-shoot role in the NBA should he earn a standard contract.

Days now joins an Eastern Conference contender in the Heat, who came up one game short of the NBA Finals this postseason.

