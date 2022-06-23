Spurs' Dejounte Murray 'Name to Watch' in Trade Talks

There is growing trade buzz surrounding Spurs star Dejounte Murray on the eve of the NBA Draft.

The San Antonio Spurs enter the 2022 NBA Draft with their first of three first-round selections being the No. 9 overall pick. There appears to be a trending storyline emerging with All-Star guard Dejounte Murray at the forefront of potential trade discussions.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Murray is a 'new name to emerge' in trade discussions on the eve of the NBA Draft. It would take a "Jrue Holiday-like trade package" for a deal to be agreed upon by the Spurs. The Milwaukee Bucks traded Eric Bledsoe, George Hill two unprotected first-round draft picks (2025, 2027) to the New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the rights to swap first-round picks (2024, 2026) in the Holiday deal.

The team the Spurs have discussed a trade with the most for Murray has been the Atlanta Hawks as they seek to add another ball-handler next to Trae Young. The general framework would include John Collins being sent to San Antonio, which was discussed back in February.

San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline. Atlanta, among other offseason goals, has explored various options to add a dynamic ball-handler and defensive partner alongside Trae Young in the Hawks’ backcourt, sources said. Ironically, the first indications of Atlanta’s efforts to find a superior teammate for Young in the Hawks’ guard rotation were when New Orleans made Holiday available back in 2020.

The Hawks are not the only team to watch for a potential trade involving Murray. The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are among the potential trade suitors currently seeking an upgrade at the point guard position.

Other teams currently known to be aggressively searching for point guards are the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have actively explored the market for D’Angelo Russell trade scenarios, sources told B/R.

If the Spurs were to part with Murray, it would immediately launch a long-term rebuilding effort. He's a soon-to-be 26-year-old point guard coming off a season with averages of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals, so the asking price would naturally be high. Given he's not a superstar, it's certainly fair to listen to offers.

It just remains to be seen if a trade suitor will be willing to part with such a massive haul in order to acquire an initiator that is a poor pull-up shooter. There are limitations to how a half-court offense can operate since teams can deploy drop coverage as opposed to playing close to the level of screens. He isn't a particularly effective catch-and-shoot threat either, which limits his impact without the basketball.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs