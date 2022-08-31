Skip to main content
Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng Powers Senegal at FIBA World-Cup Qualifiers

Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng Powers Senegal at FIBA World-Cup Qualifiers

The Senegalese went undefeated in the first phase of second-round action at African FIBA qualifiers behind dominant performances from Dieng.

© Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY

The Senegalese went undefeated in the first phase of second-round action at African FIBA qualifiers behind dominant performances from Dieng.

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng is set to begin his second stint in the Alamo City later this October. But in the meantime, he’s powering his home country of Senegal closer to qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup all while getting warmed up for the 2022-23 NBA season in the process.

The Senegalese are competing in the FIBA African qualifiers, a separate set of games from the window the United States is currently competing in.

The full schedule and box score for the African qualifiers can be found here. 

The qualifiers are split up into two rounds, as Senegal went 3-3 in their first six games of action that took place in February and July. 

But as second-round action got underway Friday, Dieng and the Senegalese came out with more to prove. 

The team went 3-0 in the first stage of the second round, as Dieng averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and two blocks in the three wins over South Sudan, Tunisia, and Cameroon, respectively. 

Dieng is competing amongst other NBA talent, including Golden State Warriors forward Jonathon Kuminga, Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainright, Suns wing Josh Okogie, and former Spur and current Sacramento Kings center Chimezie Metu. 

Dieng is currently the fifth-leading scorer (15.3) and second-leading rebounder (10.8) through nine games of action in the African qualifiers. 

Now entering his 10th year, Dieng signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Spurs in July after one season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22. 

Dieng joined the Spurs briefly in the 2020-21 season after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. In 16 games with San Antonio, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. 

The next stage of FIBA qualifiers will begin on Friday, Feb. 24, as Senegal will take on South Sudan. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

gorgui dieng
News

Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng Powers Senegal at FIBA World-Cup Qualifiers

By Zach Dimmitt
Jalen Adaway
News

Spurs, Jalen Adaway Agree to Exhibit 10 Contract

By Grant Afseth
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Spurs Among Lakers' Top Trade Options for Russell Westbrook

By Grant Afseth
alize johnson
News

Spurs' Alize Johnson's Social Media Among NBA's Fastest Growing

By Zach Dimmitt
San Antonio Spurs
News

How to Purchase Tickets for Spurs' Alamodome Return

By Grant Afseth
danny green patty mills
News

Four Former Spurs on Decade's Most Underrated Players List

By Zach Dimmitt
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
News

Kevin Durant Failed Trade Request Sparks Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge Memories

By Grant Afseth
gettyimages-1239774534-594x594
News

NBA Title Betting Odds: How Long Until Spurs Climb Ladder?

By Dalton Trigg
Snip20220819_124
News

Top NBA Cores Ranked: How Far Are Spurs From Contention?

By Grant Afseth