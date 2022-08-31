Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng Powers Senegal at FIBA World-Cup Qualifiers

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng is set to begin his second stint in the Alamo City later this October. But in the meantime, he’s powering his home country of Senegal closer to qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup all while getting warmed up for the 2022-23 NBA season in the process.

The Senegalese are competing in the FIBA African qualifiers, a separate set of games from the window the United States is currently competing in.

The full schedule and box score for the African qualifiers can be found here.

The qualifiers are split up into two rounds, as Senegal went 3-3 in their first six games of action that took place in February and July.

But as second-round action got underway Friday, Dieng and the Senegalese came out with more to prove.

The team went 3-0 in the first stage of the second round, as Dieng averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and two blocks in the three wins over South Sudan, Tunisia, and Cameroon, respectively.

Dieng is competing amongst other NBA talent, including Golden State Warriors forward Jonathon Kuminga, Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainright, Suns wing Josh Okogie, and former Spur and current Sacramento Kings center Chimezie Metu.

Dieng is currently the fifth-leading scorer (15.3) and second-leading rebounder (10.8) through nine games of action in the African qualifiers.

Now entering his 10th year, Dieng signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Spurs in July after one season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22.

Dieng joined the Spurs briefly in the 2020-21 season after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. In 16 games with San Antonio, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game.

The next stage of FIBA qualifiers will begin on Friday, Feb. 24, as Senegal will take on South Sudan.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

