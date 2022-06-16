NBA Draft: Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin Names Spurs Player He'd Love to Play With

Mathurin is a top-10 projected pick in the NBA Draft next Thursday and the Spurs could have a chance at snagging him

The 2022 NBA Draft is one week away, as the top prospects in the world will get a chance at a life-changing experience on June 23.

The San Antonio Spurs are major players in this year's draft, as general manager Brian Wright has three first-round picks at his disposal and many available options.

And despite Spurs fans clamoring for the team to select a game-changing big man at the ninth-overall pick, one of the draft's most talented guards has been a name associated with the team in recent mock drafts.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin was the Pac 12 Player of the Year last season, and for good reason. The 6-6, 210-pound Montreal native started all 37 games and was second in the Pac 12 with 17.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting for an elite Arizona team that went 33-4 on the year.

And according to Kens5, Mathurin sees a potential Canadian connection in the San Antonio backcourt. with Toronto native Josh Primo.

He also told Kens5 that he spoke with the Spurs at the NBA Combine and he could see himself pairing with the team at the No. 9 spot.

Mathurin led the Wildcats in minutes per game last season (32.5) while adding 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark just three times last season, proving his consistent scoring prowess.

He's a three-level scorer that can buy a bucket on almost any spot on the floor. Using a quick first step and burst off the dribble, Mathurin can get to the rim with ease or pull back for a mid-range jumper when needed.

Should he come to SA, he won't be tasked with creating many scoring opportunities in 1-on-1 scenarios, but he's capable in that regard when asked. And considering his high usage and minutes, it's encouraging that he averaged just 1.8 turnovers per contest.

Mathurin was not afraid to let it fly from deep either, as he was second in the conference with 225 3-point attempts on 83 makes (37 percent). The efficiency leaves more to be desired, but he has a consistent, high release that will blossom to an elite level regardless of which team he lands with.

And if paired with a young guard like Primo, the Spurs would have a lot to look forward to heading into Summer League play and the 2022-23 season.

