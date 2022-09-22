Skip to main content

Could Spurs Ex Ime Udoka Resign from Celtics Amid Season-Long Suspension?

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka will likely be suspended for all of next season, but could the former San Antonio Spurs player and assistant depart from Boston altogether?

NBA news took an unexpected turn Wednesday night, as it was announced that Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could potentially be facing punishment for having an "intimate and consensual" relationship with a female Celtics staff member. 

As a result, it violated the team's code of conduct — an action that commands a suspension. 

In a story that took a quick development, ESPN then reported Thursday that Udoka's potential suspension length has been revealed, as the former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach and player is likely facing a season-long suspension as a result of the affair. Udoka is currently married to award-winning actress Nia Long.

But now, per reports Thursday from Sports Illustrated, Udoka could potentially consider submitting his resignation after just one season in Boston. 

It was originally reported that Udoka, who led the Celtics to their 22nd NBA Finals appearance this past season, would not be fired as a result of the allegations, but a team-wide distraction like this becoming public less than a month before the start of the 2022-23 season has possibly incited Udoka's potential decision to depart from the team altogether. 

Udoka played 160 of his 316 career NBA games with the Spurs over three seasons before his last year in the league in 2011. He then joined coach Gregg Popovich's staff in 2012, winning a ring as an assistant in 2014 before departing in 2019.

After one season apiece as an assistant with the 76ers and the Nets, the Celtics hired Udoka in June 2021 as the franchise's newest head coach.

Boston went 51-31 this past in the first year of Udoka's tenure. It was the franchise's first 50-win season since the 2017-18 campaign.

With or without Udoka, the Celtics have similarly high expectations this season given their young but talented roster. Stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the big offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon make them a group capable of a deep run in the playoffs again, even if their head coach were to miss time. 

