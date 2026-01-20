HOUSTON — Victor Wembanyama had just enough time to smile, stand up and dap Mitch Johnson before the pair were out the door.

The San Antonio Spurs forward, "full body deep" into the season, didn't know All-Star results were being released Monday afternoon. Once made privy, Wembanyama took a seat in Johnson's office exactly one minute before the team's scheduled walkthrough ahead of facing the Utah Jazz. He didn't know what to expect.

"I wasn't sure my name was going to be up there," Wembanyama admitted.

After the five Eastern Conference starters were announced, the 22-year-old watched as Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry got their moments in the spotlight. His name came last, like it did the year before.

Buried deep in the tunnels of Frost Bank Center, the first French-born NBA All-Star starter in league history had the walk to the court to soak it in.

"It ma(de) my adrenaline spike before the game," he said. "I was glad. It's just another step. I was really happy to learn that I'm the first French guy to get that."

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) watches with coach Mitch Johnson as he's named an 2026 NBA All-Star starter at Frost Bank Center. | Photo via @spurs on X, formerly Twitter

After a 33-point outing against the Jazz helped secure a third-straight win for San Antonio, Wembanyama returned to the locker room to take off his jersey. Stitched for the occasion, a palm tree patch rested above the Nike logo.

Wembanyama had clinched an extra trip out West to Los Angeles in February — a visit well-earned and brewed since the end of last season.

"The work that Victor put in this summer was different than anything I've really seen," Harrison Barnes said. "He has a desire to be the best. These types of things ... they (provide) credibility in that direction. But I know he has higher aspirations than that."

Since the Spurs drafted Wembanyama in 2023, the Frenchman aimed to bring a sixth title to the organization. His initial stance — boldly a when, not if — took time to grow legs. San Antonio only mustered 22 wins in his rookie season.

Wembanyama was ruled out for his sophomore season with deep vein thrombosis four days after playing in the championship game during All-Star weekend in San Francisco. As a result, he set out on a personal mission to stay healthy.

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Those around him know he’s not chasing hardware, but earning another accolade felt appropriate for the cornucopia of growth Wembanyama has navigated.

“For someone to be an All-Star starter, ever, is a major accomplishment," Johnson said. "That’s probably years and a lifetime of work, sacrifices ... when you talk about where he’s at in his journey, that makes it even more unique."

Rookie Carter Bryant echoed his coach.

"As much as he is an anomaly, in every sense of the word, he deserves it," Bryant said. "He’s going to have a lot more. However many he wants ... that’s how many he’s going to get.”

This season, Wembanyama has captained San Antonio to 30 wins through 43 games. Even in games without him, the Spurs have managed a 10-4 record; they're on pace for their best season since 2016-17 by virtue of a dangerous collective.

A guard trio of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have anchored the offense while Barnes and Julian Champagnie have provided outside shooting. Luke Kornet added another layer to the defense, sitting third in defensive rating.

Heading the snake, it helps Wembanyama's visibility as one of the league's top talents.

"As a team, we've been able to have the success to put him in that situation," Barnes said.

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with Julian Champagnie (30, Stephon Castle (5) and Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wembanyama would rather win a championship than take home the league's Most Valuable Player Award; he'd rather shut down a player the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander in a playoff series than collect Defensive Player of the Year nods.

He'd also credit his teammates long before mounting his high horse.

"He's genuinely the most humble person I've been around," Bryant said. "He doesn't have to be that way, but he decides to be that way every day."

A collection of glass water bottles, energy drinks and scattered papers sprawled Johnson's office desk as he and Wembanyama watched the announcement Monday afternoon: proof of long work days logged by one of the league's youngest head coaches.

Wembanyama had been in several times before. He'd seen the papers, studied the film and talked strategy for days with a common goal in mind.

For a few seconds, the conversation shifted to Wembanyama's latest achievement: At 7-foot-4, he joined six other Spurs to ever be named All-Star starters.

"We work really hard" Johnson began. "There are some pretty lofty goals, that all of us have when we close our eyes and dream ... very humbled to be able to be part of it with him, and very cool to see him experience it.”

Wembanyama, not wanting to be late for walkthrough, didn't allow himself much time to dwell on what he'd done. As far as he's concerned, the Spurs have yet to do anything.

But they, like him, have taken a step forward. Wembanyama paused, stoic as usual:

"We're viewed as a dangerous team to play against now, you know?"