When Do the Spurs Play in NBA Summer League? Roster, Schedule, Scores

The San Antonio Spurs will tip off their first game at NBA Summer League on Friday, July 8.

The San Antonio Spurs will begin their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. C.T. at the Cox Pavilion. 

Jeremy Sochan, who was selected No. 9 overall in this year's NBA Draft, would naturally be the top Spurs player to watch in Summer League if he were able to participate. He was ruled out from participating in Las Vegas in addition to Joe Wieskamp (sprained right ankle).

Sochan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the Spurs' pre-Vegas practices. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas but will continue to do conditioning work and the general acclimation process.

The Spurs made two other selections in the NBA Draft who will be key players to watch. They used the No. 20 overall pick to bring in Malaki Branham then followed that up by drafting Blake Wesley at No. 25 overall. Both players will bring a spark to the summer Spurs backcourt.

In addition to their selections in their recent draft picks, the Spurs will have Joshua Primo participating in this year's NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game during his rookie campaign. 

Who is on the Spurs' Summer League roster? Here's the full list:

Spurs 2022 NBA Summer League Roster

Player

#

POS

HEIGHT

WEIGHT

BIRTHDATE

AGE

EXP

SCHOOL

Jeremy Sochan

10

F

6-8

225 lbs

MAY 20, 2003

19

R

Baylor

Joshua Primo

11

G

6-5

190 lbs

DEC 24, 2002

19

1

Alabama

Blake Wesley

14

G

6-5

185 lbs

MAR 16, 2003

19

R

Notre Dame

Joe Wieskamp

15

G-F

6-6

205 lbs

AUG 23, 1999

22

1

Iowa

DJ Stewart

16

G

6-6

205 lbs

JUL 28, 1999

22

R

Mississippi State

Ky Bowman

18

G

6-2

190 lbs

JUN 16, 1997

25

1

Boston College

Malaki Branham

22

G

6-5

195 lbs

MAY 12, 2003

19

R

Ohio State

Dominick Barlow

26

F

6-10

220 lbs

MAR 26, 2003

19

R

Overtime Elite

Kyler Edwards

27

G

6-4

205 lbs

MAY 03, 1999

23

R

Houston

Robert Woodard II

28

F

6-7

230 lbs

SEP 22, 1999

22

2

Mississippi State

Anthony Polite

29

G

6-5

220 lbs

JUN 21, 1997

25

R

Florida State

Jordan Hall

30

G

6-8

220 lbs

JAN 14, 2002

20

R

St. Joseph

Denzel Mahoney

36

G

6-4

230 lbs

JAN 18, 1998

24

R

Creighton

Darius Days

38

F

6-7

240 lbs

OCT 20, 1998

22

R

LSU

Javin DeLaurier

40

F-C

6-10

215 lbs

APR 07, 198

24

1

Duke

Josh Carlton

42

F-C

6-10

240 lbs

FEB 26, 1999

23

R

Houston

Sasha Stefanovic

55

G

6-4

200 lbs

NOV 29, 1998

23

R

Purdue

When do the Spurs play in Summer League? Here's their current schedule (scores will be updated after each game): 

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

