When Do the Spurs Play in NBA Summer League? Roster, Schedule, Scores
The San Antonio Spurs will begin their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. C.T. at the Cox Pavilion.
Jeremy Sochan, who was selected No. 9 overall in this year's NBA Draft, would naturally be the top Spurs player to watch in Summer League if he were able to participate. He was ruled out from participating in Las Vegas in addition to Joe Wieskamp (sprained right ankle).
Sochan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the Spurs' pre-Vegas practices. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas but will continue to do conditioning work and the general acclimation process.
The Spurs made two other selections in the NBA Draft who will be key players to watch. They used the No. 20 overall pick to bring in Malaki Branham then followed that up by drafting Blake Wesley at No. 25 overall. Both players will bring a spark to the summer Spurs backcourt.
In addition to their selections in their recent draft picks, the Spurs will have Joshua Primo participating in this year's NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game during his rookie campaign.
Who is on the Spurs' Summer League roster? Here's the full list:
Player
#
POS
HEIGHT
WEIGHT
BIRTHDATE
AGE
EXP
SCHOOL
Jeremy Sochan
10
F
6-8
225 lbs
MAY 20, 2003
19
R
Baylor
Joshua Primo
11
G
6-5
190 lbs
DEC 24, 2002
19
1
Alabama
Blake Wesley
14
G
6-5
185 lbs
MAR 16, 2003
19
R
Notre Dame
Joe Wieskamp
15
G-F
6-6
205 lbs
AUG 23, 1999
22
1
Iowa
DJ Stewart
16
G
6-6
205 lbs
JUL 28, 1999
22
R
Mississippi State
Ky Bowman
18
G
6-2
190 lbs
JUN 16, 1997
25
1
Boston College
Malaki Branham
22
G
6-5
195 lbs
MAY 12, 2003
19
R
Ohio State
Dominick Barlow
26
F
6-10
220 lbs
MAR 26, 2003
19
R
Overtime Elite
Kyler Edwards
27
G
6-4
205 lbs
MAY 03, 1999
23
R
Houston
Robert Woodard II
28
F
6-7
230 lbs
SEP 22, 1999
22
2
Mississippi State
Anthony Polite
29
G
6-5
220 lbs
JUN 21, 1997
25
R
Florida State
Jordan Hall
30
G
6-8
220 lbs
JAN 14, 2002
20
R
St. Joseph
Denzel Mahoney
36
G
6-4
230 lbs
JAN 18, 1998
24
R
Creighton
Darius Days
38
F
6-7
240 lbs
OCT 20, 1998
22
R
LSU
Javin DeLaurier
40
F-C
6-10
215 lbs
APR 07, 198
24
1
Duke
Josh Carlton
42
F-C
6-10
240 lbs
FEB 26, 1999
23
R
Houston
Sasha Stefanovic
55
G
6-4
200 lbs
NOV 29, 1998
23
R
Purdue
When do the Spurs play in Summer League? Here's their current schedule (scores will be updated after each game):
Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion
Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center
Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center
Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion
