When Do the Spurs Play in NBA Summer League? Roster, Schedule, Scores

The San Antonio Spurs will tip off their first game at NBA Summer League on Friday, July 8.

The San Antonio Spurs will begin their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. C.T. at the Cox Pavilion.

Jeremy Sochan, who was selected No. 9 overall in this year's NBA Draft, would naturally be the top Spurs player to watch in Summer League if he were able to participate. He was ruled out from participating in Las Vegas in addition to Joe Wieskamp (sprained right ankle).

Sochan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the Spurs' pre-Vegas practices. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas but will continue to do conditioning work and the general acclimation process.

The Spurs made two other selections in the NBA Draft who will be key players to watch. They used the No. 20 overall pick to bring in Malaki Branham then followed that up by drafting Blake Wesley at No. 25 overall. Both players will bring a spark to the summer Spurs backcourt.

In addition to their selections in their recent draft picks, the Spurs will have Joshua Primo participating in this year's NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game during his rookie campaign.

Who is on the Spurs' Summer League roster? Here's the full list:

Player # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL Jeremy Sochan 10 F 6-8 225 lbs MAY 20, 2003 19 R Baylor Joshua Primo 11 G 6-5 190 lbs DEC 24, 2002 19 1 Alabama Blake Wesley 14 G 6-5 185 lbs MAR 16, 2003 19 R Notre Dame Joe Wieskamp 15 G-F 6-6 205 lbs AUG 23, 1999 22 1 Iowa DJ Stewart 16 G 6-6 205 lbs JUL 28, 1999 22 R Mississippi State Ky Bowman 18 G 6-2 190 lbs JUN 16, 1997 25 1 Boston College Malaki Branham 22 G 6-5 195 lbs MAY 12, 2003 19 R Ohio State Dominick Barlow 26 F 6-10 220 lbs MAR 26, 2003 19 R Overtime Elite Kyler Edwards 27 G 6-4 205 lbs MAY 03, 1999 23 R Houston Robert Woodard II 28 F 6-7 230 lbs SEP 22, 1999 22 2 Mississippi State Anthony Polite 29 G 6-5 220 lbs JUN 21, 1997 25 R Florida State Jordan Hall 30 G 6-8 220 lbs JAN 14, 2002 20 R St. Joseph Denzel Mahoney 36 G 6-4 230 lbs JAN 18, 1998 24 R Creighton Darius Days 38 F 6-7 240 lbs OCT 20, 1998 22 R LSU Javin DeLaurier 40 F-C 6-10 215 lbs APR 07, 198 24 1 Duke Josh Carlton 42 F-C 6-10 240 lbs FEB 26, 1999 23 R Houston Sasha Stefanovic 55 G 6-4 200 lbs NOV 29, 1998 23 R Purdue

When do the Spurs play in Summer League? Here's their current schedule (scores will be updated after each game):

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

