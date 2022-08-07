Spurs Schedule: NBA Insider Reveals When 2022-23 Slate Could Drop

Per usual, the 2022-23 season is likely to begin in late October.

The San Antonio Spurs' preseason schedule was released on July 27, but how far away are we from finding out when the regular season schedule will drop?

With not much going on in this part of the NBA offseason, many fans are itching to start making plans to go watch their favorite teams next season. The problem is, it's hard to make plans when you don't know dates for certain games. So, when exactly will the 2022-2023 schedule drop? NBA reporter Marc Stein weighed in:

"Hearing that the full release of the NBA Schedule for the 2022-23 season is not expected until after next week," Stein tweeted.

Spurs fans can still look forward to the matchups on the preseason slate before the official schedule is released. The team will play five preseason games over an 11-day stretch in early October.

Here's the schedule for preseason:

Sunday, Oct 2 - @ Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 6 - vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. C.T.

Sunday, Oct. 9 - vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. C.T.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - @ Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. C.T.

Though winning isn't necessarily a priority in the preseason, the Spurs will still have their work cut out for them against some young and talented teams, as preparations toward a rebuilding year begins at the Toyota Center against a rising Houston Rockets team.

