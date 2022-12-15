Spurs' Stanley Johnson Praised by Gregg Popovich After Making San Antonio Debut

The San Antonio Spurs got a short but up-close glimpse of what Stanley Johnson is capable of bringing this season.

The San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night at home, as the Portland Trail Blazers cruised in the second half to a 128-112 win.

But the garbage time late in the game allowed Spurs fans at the AT&T Center to get a first glimpse at newest Spurs forward Stanley Johnson, who signed with the team on Tuesday.



Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke briefly about Johnson and seemed to list all the qualities that tend to go a long way with the legendary head coach.

"He’s a tough competitor," Pop said. "He’s defensive-minded. He’s strong. He's a big wing. And he plays hard."

Wearing No. 34, Johnson already saw his chance to take the court for the first time for the Silver & Black just one day after arriving in San Antonio, and there's no denying that he was solid given his limited playing time.

Johnson finished Wednesday with two points, two assists and one rebound in four minutes of action. He got his first bucket as a Spur on a floater from mid-range and immediately showed a willingness to share the rock, as he set up rookie Malaki Branham for a 3-point make before doing the same for Isaiah Roby a few possessions later.

Johnson showed he's already ready to let the game come to him and won't force the issue. He stayed patient when making passes and displayed some flashes of being comfortable with the ball in his hands at the top of the key, whether it's making the pass, hand-off, or taking the shot the defense gives him.

Considering he already received some action in his debut with the Spurs, the newest addition to San Antonio is almost certain to get more playing time in the coming days.

Johnson's next shot to prove he belongs will come in Mexico City against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.