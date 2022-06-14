Skip to main content

Spurs to 'Make Play' for Zach LaVine, Likely to Re-Sign With Bulls

The Spurs will 'make a play' for Zach LaVine in free agency, but he's expected to re-sign with the Bulls.

One of the names to watch in this year's NBA free agency class has been Zach LaVine. There was a growing buzz about discontent with the Chicago Bulls and how he could have a wandering eye. 

Given how poorly the Bulls finished the 2021-22 season after getting off to such a hot start, it was starting to make sense why LaVine would consider making his departure. That outcome no longer appears to be where the situation is headed. 

According to Bleacher Report, LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls once free-agency negotiations open promptly. The San Antonio Spurs, the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Lakers are all expected to make plays for him. 

The Spurs have been previously linked as a potential landing spot for LaVine ahead of his free agency. The hypothetical case has been clear. He could assume the top-scoring role he reportedly desires, land a max contract, play alongside All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, and play for legendary coach Gregg Popovich. 

The other potential suitors for LaVine are unable to afford him the status of being the top option in their offense. So why not sign with the Spurs? It turns out that LaVine may not think San Antonio has a good enough supporting cast to contend. 

Bleacher Report previously wrote about LaVine's purported desire to be a team's unquestioned offensive centerpiece, unlike the setup with DeMar DeRozan. But among the teams in play for LaVine, only San Antonio could offer a clear No. 1 playmaking opportunity, and the Spurs are considered far off from the postseason environment LaVine prefers, leading to skepticism among rival executives that LaVine ever wanted to entertain options outside of Chicago.

The Bulls will remain focused on reconfiguring their supporting cast around DeMar DeRozan and LaVine as they pull off a deep playoff run next season. The Spurs seemingly will need to prioritize pursuing alternative options. 

Some restricted free agents like Deandre Ayton and Collin Sexton have been mentioned as potential options for the Spurs. There will be significant competition for Ayton's services, but Sexton could be a viable option depending on how the NBA Draft plays out. 

The 9th overall pick appears to be the primary mechanism for the Spurs to add a difference-making talent. If they select a prospect, it remains to be seen how long that player would take to make a consistent impact. 

Potential trade options are using the 9th overall pick that has been speculated as viable, like OG Anunoby. However, like with top free agents, there will be competition for a trade to acquire Anunoby, assuming he is truly attainable. 

