Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Admits Playing for SA Still 'A Dream Come True'

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is looking to find a new groove in his return from injury with his dream team.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan admitted he's been to Mexico City before. Born from a Polish mother and living in England as a child, traveling a few hours over the international border between Texas and Mexico is hardly a new experience to him as the Spurs get set for Saturday's game in Mexico City against the Miami Heat.

But as the Spurs get set for their international matchup, Sochan still admits that he finds it hard to believe he ended up with a historical franchise like the Spurs, who are sure to have thousands of fans in attendance at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday.

"Landing to an organization like this is a dream," Sochan said. "Being in an organization where the Iceman, Tim Duncan, Tony, Manu were in, it's like a dream come true."

Sochan missed five straight game to begin December due to a quad contusion, but has finally returned to action in the past two contests. The time on the sidelines in practices likely allowed him to catch up with a few Spurs legends in conversations that could catapult Sochan to a higher ceiling than the impressive one he's already built for himself this season.

"They come around the facility, so you learn so much from them just by talking to them," he said. "It helps me grow as a person but also as a player."

Sochan had just six points combined in his last two games, but was on a solid streak of impressive play in November before his injury. He had seven double-digit scoring efforts in the month, as he's now up to 7.6 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

He'll look to catch a new groove in front of an international audience on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.