Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Signs Nike Shoe Deal

Jeremy Sochan, the San Antonio Spurs No. 9 overall pick, is one of the youngest players in NBA history to sign a shoe deal with Nike.

The youth movement is riding strong with the San Antonio Spurs, and one member of the team's young core is taking advantage of his new platform.

In order to stand on the metaphorical platform, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan will be donning Nikes after striking a deal with the shoe and apparel company. Sochan joins a number of rookies, including lottery picks Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Jalen Duren and Ochai Agbaji.

Before joining the Spurs this summer, Sochan played last season 200 miles north of San Antonio in Waco with the Baylor Bears and stood out despite playing most of his minutes off the bench. Last year at Baylor, Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

However, Sochan didn't play off the bench with the Spurs as he became the youngest player in franchise history to start a game for San Antonio. Born on May 20, 2003, he is still only 19-years-old.

Sochan has a bright future in the league, and now he'll have a company to sponsor his sneakers moving forward.

“He’s got the tools to do very well,” Popovich said. “We just want to throw him in the frying pan and see how he does.

“You’ve got to give him some space, let him make some mistakes and take time to feel comfortable at both ends of the court,” Popovich explained. “It’s a whole new world for him.”

Sochan and the Spurs are back in action Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
