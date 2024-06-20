Spurs Season In-Review: Sandro Mamukelashvili Flourishes Late In Season
It is ridiculously hard to earn a single minute of NBA playing time.
It's even tougher on a team with as much young talent as the San Antonio Spurs. There are no minutes wasted for a team that is trying to develop its young talent to be competitive in future years. Being so young and talented as a team creates one of the best problems you can have in the NBA: having too many mouths to feed.
While Sandro Mamukelashvili didn't get a bulk of minutes for the Spurs this season, when given the chance, he showed his ability to produce. In the last nine games of the season, Mamukelashvili saw an increase in both usage and production, scoring 10 or more points seven times. He also grabbed 8 or more rebounds on six different occasions, proving his ability to affect the game in multiple ways.
Mamukelashvili also played a big part in the Spurs' late season upset of the Denver Nuggets. He put 21 points and 12 rebounds together, giving him his second double-double of the season. The Spurs went on to win that game by one point, largely due to Mamukelashvili's play.
Mamukelashvili will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning that the Spurs will have a chance to match any offer given to the 25-year-old forward from Seton Hall. It will be interesting to see the Spurs' willingness to retain Mamukelashvili, who made just over $2 million last season. His late performances showed promise, so it wouldn't be shocking to see a team extend an offer to the young forward. A lot of teams would be happy with a young bench player that has shown the ability to give you ten or more points on a consistent basis.
That's where the best issue in the NBA comes in.
The Spurs have multiple guys that stand in similar spots as Mamukelashvili this offseason. Young players like Dominik Barlow, Julian Champagnie, David Duke Jr. and more have shown that production with increased usage. The issue is that you can't afford to pay everyone. Mamukelashvili has shown potential and has given examples of production to back it up, but it's hard to justify giving any type of substantial contract out to a player that is not going to be a pivotal part of the team with so much young talent.
Regardless of what the Spurs decide to do, Mamukelashvili has already capitalized on his opportunity. He is now almost guaranteed another NBA contract, wether that comes with the Spurs or with another team willing to roll the dice.
Final Grade: C+