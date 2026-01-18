SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's feet peeked out from under the tablecloth spread across the postgame media table at Frost Bank Center Saturday night. Microphone in hand, the 22-year-old leaned back in his chair. He had a story to tell.

"We let a lead go away," Wembanyama said, recounting a 126-123 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. "But (in) the fourth quarter, we're not thinking about (that) ... we've just got to get a win no matter what."

The San Antonio Spurs, searching for a new win streak amid a mediocre stretch they rode to the season's midway point, got one. Despite Anthony Edwards' career-high 55 points, the Timberwolves fell flat on the second night of a back-to-back.

The two stars' supporting casts made up the difference.

"(Edwards is) one of the best scorers in the league," said Keldon Johnson, who hit the game-icing 3-pointer with 17.8 seconds to play. "I'm just glad we got the win."

Johnson finished the game with 20 points as one of three Spurs to reach the threshold; San Antonio outscored Minnesota 39-17 in bench points to secure its victory. If Edwards had his druthers, a one-on-one contest with Wembanyama would've sufficed.

"I wish we could have just moved everybody out of the way and just checked up," Edwards said, smiling in the locker room. "Me vs. him."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Beyond the obvious stakes — both the Spurs and Timberwolves currently possess top-four seeds in the Western Conference — another battle ensued on the hardwood in a South Texas rematch between Edwards and Wembanyama.

Edwards, especially, got up for it. He had no other choice.

"They've got Wemby," the guard said. "He's supposed to be the face of the league."

Ever the thinker, Wembanyama claims no such thing, but he certainly thinks about it. If he were to answer a question about being one of the league's top talents, the Frenchman would likely have an insightful, poetic response. It's not a title he's chasing.

"This term: 'Face of the League,'" Wembanyama said in French. "I've never used it with anyone ... this is the kind of stuff that happens naturally."

Wembanyama said the same of the media-driven narrative that the Spurs, Thunder participate in the NBA's brightest budding rivalry. He's said that awards, when they do come, will represent accomplishments that feel earned.

If a time does come where Wembanyama becomes the face of the league, he'll know more about it then. Edwards, though of different ideology, reached the same conclusion.

“I feel like you've got to carry this (weight) on your shoulders (of what) people want you to be," Edwards said. "I'm going to be myself no matter what."

Does the league's fifth-leading scorer even want the title?

"Not really," he admitted. "That's what they got Wemby for."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer (19) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As Wembanyama traded blows with Edwards, the energy at Frost Bank Center continued to grow. Edwards hit a 10-foot fadeaway shot with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter to take the lead and erase a 25-point deficit; Wembanyama countered from 18 feet.

The duo then traded 3s as the game careened toward a last-second finish. Edwards' point total kept climbing as Wembanyama threatened to match him, only reaching 39 by the final buzzer. But the game checked all the boxes.

"I loved it," Edwards said.

San Antonio sold out its arena to watch Wembanyama and Edwards face off. Stephon Castle fouled out of a physical game that forced him to watch the final four minutes from the bench. Just about every player had words for each other after scoring.

Daring to broach it felt like acknowledging a rivalry still taking shape.

"It's an honor," Wembanyama said. "It's the best thing to have the best players go as hard as they can. It makes us better. It makes me better. It's a show of respect and progress."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts toward the San Antonio Spurs bench in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

From the outside looking in, Wembanyama matching up with Edwards epitomized the kind of Western Conference matchup expected of two contending teams. More importantly to Mitch Johnson, it showed Wembanyama's poise.

"Vic has proven, in his young career, that he embraces those moments," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He wants the basketball, and is looking for opportunities."

Wembanyama knows what lies ahead of him as he continues to age. Taking care of his body and keeping his eyes set on year-to-year improvement will be crucial to any continued success in San Antonio. So will winning key matchups against other contenders.

If Wembanyama wants to run the West, he'll have to go through Edwards. Both players are in line to become the league's face, but neither want the crown.

"There's no competition about this," Wembanyama said. "We're not fighting with each other to be the face of the league. We don't think about this."

Sitting shirtless in front of his locker in San Antonio, Edwards kept smiling. His feelings on the matter hadn't changed, but he had his own story to tell.

In a one-on-one meeting between him and Wembanyama, the winner would be a foot shorter, chock-full of confidence with the spirit of a pitbull.

"Me," Edwards said matter-of-factly.

And Wembanyama?

“I’ll be up for the challenge," he said. "I’ll try to block him more than he dunks on me.”