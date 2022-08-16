Spurs Daily: Tim Duncan to Present Manu Ginobili; Keldon Johnson Forecast

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. Tim Duncan to Present Manu Ginobili at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Manu Ginobili headlines the class of 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. It was announced on Monday that for the Class of 2022 enrichment ceremony in September, Ginobili would be presented by his fellow Spurs legend, Tim Duncan.

2. Southwest Division Predictions: Will Spurs Bottom Out?

The Southwest Division can be divided into three tiers. The top tier includes the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies with star guards Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. The middle tier features the New Orleans Pelicans, who could potentially jump into that top tier with Dallas and Memphis if Zion Williamson can stay healthy. Finally, the bottom tier includes the Spurs and the Houston Rockets.

3. NBA Scout Speaks on Keldon Johnson's Spurs Ceiling

In a recent conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one league scout shared thoughts on Johnson amid all the changes the Spurs' roster has undergone since the start of last season.

“I’m curious to see how he handles more responsibility in the Spurs’ offense and adapts to having a downgrade in point guard play," the scout said. "He was cashing out a ton on catch-and-shoot, but I’d imagine the ball will be in his hands more now. How he reacts this season could be a big indicator of what his ceiling is."

4. Small Forward Rankings: Keldon Johnson Underrated for Spurs?

Following the Dejounte Murray trade, Keldon Johnson is fixing to be one of, if not the best player for the San Antonio Spurs headed into the start of the team's rebuild.

And with a versatile skillset that allows him to play on the perimeter while also using his bullish 6-6, 220-pound frame on the inside, Johnson's ceiling is only continuing to grow as he approaches his fourth season.

Johnson's play and overall production has put him in conversation amongst the league's top players at his position and HoopsHype.com seems to agree. The site revealed its small forward rankings for the upcoming season and has Johnson ranked at No. 15.

5. Kevin Durant Not Planning Retirement Stunt

It was first reported by Marc Stein that one Nets executive — yes, a single person — made a comment to him way back in early July that he sees retirement as a more likely option for Kevin Durant than to play again for the Brooklyn Nets.

During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July. I told the tipster that I simply couldn't believe that. I was a loyal subscriber to the theory that Durant The Hooper loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance. Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27).

As if that report couldn't have any less value, Durant did what he does best: utilized his Twitter account to correct the record about something that involves his name.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."

