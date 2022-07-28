Gilbert Arenas Delivers Flaming Take on Manu Ginobili's Career with Spurs

Did Arenas disrespect Ginobili, who just so happens to be the birthday boy?

Thursday was the 45th birthday of San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, who last played with the team in 2018 after an illustrious 16-year career in the Alamo City.

But former Washington Wizards All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas left the birthday remarks at the door during the Wednesday edition of his show No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.

Joined by longtime sharpshooter J.R. Smith as his guest, Arenas brought up the topic of championships in the NBA and the value that rings have on a player's individual career and all-time legacy.

Ginobili, who won four rings during his career, has elite all-time status in the eyes of many due to his championships and overall unique play-style. He started just 349 of 1057 career games, won the 2007-08 Sixth Man of the Year Award, and is headed to the Hall of Fame this September.

But, despite calling Ginobili an "amazing player," Arenas isn't convinced about the lefty's all-time status as a sixth man.

Hypothetically put the Argentinean in a one-on-one scenario with three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, and Arenas thinks it wouldn't be a debate.

"It's hard to convince me that Ginobili was individually better than Jamal Crawford. So we look at the résumé and say 'He got five rings!' Oh then let them play one-on-one. Who you taking? Oh, I'm gonna take Jamal. So he's the better player. And that's how I value it. Manu was amazing in that structure, but when we're talking about individual play, I can't say as an individual - you take the rings (away) - he's not top-five best sixth men of all-time."

Of course, Arenas is entitled to his own opinion. With the award in his name three times, Crawford is tied for first in league history with Lou Williams for the most-ever times winning the honor. But as of now, Ginobili is only one of four players to win the award and be nominated to the Hall of Fame.

"Can Ginobili say he's better than Lou Williams as a sixth man?" Arenas asked. "Take away his rings, he played with Tim Duncan. (Ginobili) was a big factor, amazing in that realm. Alright take away Tim Duncan and it's just you, that's a whole different ball game."

Smith, who won the award himself in 2012-13 with the New York Knicks, seemed to defend Ginobili against Arenas' hot takes.

"Give me five sixth men that's better than (Ginobili)," Smith said. "I don't think you can give me five."

"You talking about a career that had 13 points per game," Arenas responded.

"S***, that's me," Smith said.

Arenas, a three-time All-Star, averaged 20.7 points and 5.3 assists during his 11-year career. He started 455 of 552 career games and doesn't have the same experience in a bench role that Ginobili had.

But as Ginobili heads to the Hall of Fame in two months with four rings on his finger, his career accolades will do the talking.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.