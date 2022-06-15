What Would Spurs Need to Trade to Acquire Raptors' OG Anunoby?

If the Spurs want to trade for OG Anunoby, what would they need to trade the Raptors to get a deal done?

There has been increased chatter surrounding the Toronto Raptors that some of their key players are unhappy with their roles. The headliner of those rumors has been OG Anunoby.

The Raptors now face a forward logjam after drafting Scottie Barnes and adding him to a roster that already features Pascal Siakam and Anunoby. As Barnes develops, there's thought that one of Siakam or Anunoby could eventually be traded.

There was thought from some experts before the 2021-22 season that Anunoby would have a breakout season. While he averaged a respectable 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, he was unable to take the leap toward stardom.

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly are among teams interested in a potential trade for Anunoby. There is a strong case for San Antonio as a logical trade suitor for him.

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a trade package for the Spurs to acquire Anunoby. The centerpiece of a deal would include the 9th overall pick along with two veteran contributors. Here is the proposed offer:

Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, C Jakob Poeltl, 2022 First-Round Pick (9th Pick – SAS)

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F OG Anunoby

There's a case to be made for the Raptors to pursue a trade of this nature. They'd be adding a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft while also landing a solid veteran center to further balance their roster. Adding Josh Richardson would add depth on the perimeter.

The Spurs need to find a solution at the four spot and by trading for Anunoby, they'd be checking that box. He may be 6-foot-7, but is one of the stronger wings in the NBA. San Antonio would need to believe he has untapped upside as a shot creator.

