What Would Spurs Need to Trade to Acquire Raptors' OG Anunoby?

Skip to main content

What Would Spurs Need to Trade for Raptors' OG Anunoby?

If the Spurs want to trade for OG Anunoby, what would they need to trade the Raptors to get a deal done?

There has been increased chatter surrounding the Toronto Raptors that some of their key players are unhappy with their roles. The headliner of those rumors has been OG Anunoby.

The Raptors now face a forward logjam after drafting Scottie Barnes and adding him to a roster that already features Pascal Siakam and Anunoby. As Barnes develops, there's thought that one of Siakam or Anunoby could eventually be traded.

There was thought from some experts before the 2021-22 season that Anunoby would have a breakout season. While he averaged a respectable 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, he was unable to take the leap toward stardom. 

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly are among teams interested in a potential trade for Anunoby. There is a strong case for San Antonio as a logical trade suitor for him. 

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a trade package for the Spurs to acquire Anunoby. The centerpiece of a deal would include the 9th overall pick along with two veteran contributors. Here is the proposed offer: 

Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, C Jakob Poeltl, 2022 First-Round Pick (9th Pick – SAS)

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F OG Anunoby

There's a case to be made for the Raptors to pursue a trade of this nature. They'd be adding a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft while also landing a solid veteran center to further balance their roster. Adding Josh Richardson would add depth on the perimeter. 

The Spurs need to find a solution at the four spot and by trading for Anunoby, they'd be checking that box. He may be 6-foot-7, but is one of the stronger wings in the NBA. San Antonio would need to believe he has untapped upside as a shot creator.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
News

What Would Spurs Need to Trade to Acquire Raptors' OG Anunoby?

By Grant Afsethjust now
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
News

Spurs to 'Make Play' for Zach LaVine, Likely to Re-Sign With Bulls

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Star Dejounte Murray Appears On Kimmel's Mean Tweets

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
josh richardson 3
News

76ers Could Be Ideal Trade Suitor For Josh Richardson?

By Grant AfsethJun 14, 2022
Tim Duncan Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs
News

Warriors' Big 3 Passes Spurs' Legendary Trio for NBA Finals Wins

By Grant AfsethJun 14, 2022
San Antonio Spurs, AT&T Center
News

Buying or Selling Latest Spurs Rumors Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

By Grant AfsethJun 13, 2022
Ousmane Dieng
News

The Ringer's NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Take Ousmane Dieng at No. 9

By Grant AfsethJun 13, 2022
JaMychal Green
News

Ex-Spurs JaMychal Green Traded From Nuggets to Thunder

By Jeremy BrenerJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

Stephen Curry the GOAT? NBA Finals Game 5 Preview

By Bri AmaranthusJun 13, 2022