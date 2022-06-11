Skip to main content

Spurs Ideal Trade Suitor for Raptors' OG Anunoby?

One former NBA executive sees the San Antonio Spurs as the best potential trade suitor for Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby.

The San Antonio Spurs have established a solid group to build around with players like Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell as core pieces. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, they could add another member to that group.

OG Anunoby has become a trending name to watch in NBA trade rumors and the Spurs have factored into the situation to an extent. There's been increased reporting about the dissatisfaction some key Toronto Raptors have with their current roles with Anunoby being the featured name

Given the frontcourt logjam Toronto has between Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes, there's a case to be made that it's time to execute a trade. With the way the situation seems to be trending, the solution could involve Anunoby being moved.

One former league executive told NBA Analysis Network that an ideal trade suitor for Anunoby would be the Spurs. He has the strength to slot in at the four and would find a solid amount of

“If role is a concern for OG Anunoby as it sounds like it is, the Spurs may be his best bet. They don’t have a superstar taking a ton of shots and they could use a stronger wing to play the four next to Keldon Johnson.”

Anunoby, 24, is coming off a season with averages of 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals. He is set to enter the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract and will earn $17.4 million during the upcoming season. 

It's already well established that Anunoby is a high-impact, versatile defender. He'd fit in nicely in a unit that features Murray at the point of attack with the rest of the solid defensive players the unit boasts. 

The Spurs would need to bet that Anunoby could make a Jerami Grant-type leap by landing with a team where he can fill a larger role in the offense. When considering how he'd fit perfectly with Murray's timeline and is signed to a strong valued contract, it could be a calculated risk to take.  

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Ideal Trade Suitor for Raptors' OG Anunoby?

By Grant Afseth14 seconds ago
johnny davis 3
News

Tracy McGrady Sees Spurs NBA Draft Target Johnny Davis As Future Star

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
Tony Parker, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs
News

Tony Parker Reflects on Spurs Facing Steph Curry's Warriors in Playoffs

By Grant Afseth18 hours ago
spurs cavs finals
News

Today in Spurs History: Big 3 Dominate, Take Game 2 of NBA Finals Over LeBron's Cavs

By Zach DimmittJun 10, 2022
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

'Disrespectful': CJ McCollum Reveals Manu Ginobili Among Welcome to NBA Moments

By Grant AfsethJun 9, 2022
NEW spurs s&e
News

Spurs S&E Announce New Partnership for Construction of Event Plaza at La Cantera

By Zach DimmittJun 9, 2022
daniels 2
News

Spurs to Host Multiple Elite NBA Draft Prospects for Workouts

By Inside The Spurs StaffJun 9, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery
News

NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

By Grant AfsethJun 9, 2022
OG Anunoby, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors
News

Spurs Linked as Potential Trade Suitor for Raptors' OG Anunoby

By Grant AfsethJun 8, 2022