Zach LaVine Free Agency Odds: Spurs Favorites for Bulls Star?

If Zach LaVine departs from the Chicago Bulls in free agency, the San Antonio Spurs are considered a likely landing spot.

There were few teams playing at the level of the Chicago Bulls in the early goings of the 2021-22 season. It unraveled down the stretch and now there's talk about Zach LaVine's potential departure in free agency.

LaVine has been the franchise-cornerstone for the Bulls over the last few years. However, he was relegated to a secondary offensive role since the arrival of DeMar DeRozan, who led Chicago on many nights as their clutch-time closer.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Spurs have 2/1 odds to land LaVine if he were to depart from the Bulls — higher than any other team.

LaVine will be relatively restricted on options in free agency unless he were to receive cooperation from the Bulls to facilitate a sign-and-trade. The formula for an ideal LaVine suitor appears to require a No. 1 option role, cap space, and some suppoting talent. The Spurs make a compelling case as a landing spot.

San Antonio already has one All-Star in the backcourt in Dejounte Murray, managing to sign another would supercharge their playoff contention efforts. It doesn't hurt that Murray is a fellow Seattle native either.

There is at least some concern justified when it comes to giving LaVine a max contract. He has a history of knee injuries and played through a knee issue throughout the stretch-run of the regular season.

The Spurs are not in a position to expect landing a transcendant talent using the NBA Draft given they hold the No. 9 overall pick. They must take chances on players like LaVine when available to maximize their competitive outlook.

The production LaVine provides is certainly worth taking risk to acquire. Over the last four seasons, he has appeared in 248 regular season games and has averaged 25.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He's earned All-Star appearances in consecutive seasons.

LaVine would immediately become the Spurs' No. 1 option in their half-court offense while having backcourt help with Dejounte Murray as a co-star. With a solid cast of developing wing talents and Jakob Poeltl anchoring the middle, it'd be a strong team.