Spurs Return Home Looking to Take Both Games in Nuggets Back-To-Back
The San Antonio Spurs (18-16) return to the Frost Bank Arena to take on a familiar opponent. The Denver Nuggets (19-14) are coming to Texas on the second game of a back-to-back after the Spurs beat them on Friday night 113-110.
It'll be round two between superstar forwards Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama after the pair combined for 76 points, 36 rebounds and 13 assists on Friday night putting on a show for the Denver audience.
The Spurs may be getting a little help on Saturday as forward Jeremey Sochan was upgraded from out to a game-time-decision while the Nuggets are still missing forward Aaron Gordon.
The Spurs have climbed to 8th in the Western Conference and have won five of their last eight games including two in a row. A victory would move the Spurs into the upper half of the conference and provide more confidence for a young side looking to contend in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the Nuggets a 55.6 percent chance to pull out the victory. The game tips off at 7 p.m. CT in the Frost Bank Center and San Antonio Spurs On SI will have coverage at the conclusion.