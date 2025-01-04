'Nothing You Can Do!' Against Jokić, Nuggets, Victor Wembanyama Earned His Praise
The admiration from Serbian center Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets toward San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was patently obvious; the two exchanged compliments after facing off against one another.
Friday night, Wembanyama was humbled by comments not only from Jokić, but also from Nuggets coach Mike Malone and other players.
“Of course, I take it as a compliment because Jokić is one of the guys who's expecting a double team every game, makes his teammates better,” Wembanyama said. “That's 100 percent what I want to be.”
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and acting coach Mitch Johnson use Wembanyama in a similar to fashion to how the Nuggets use Jokić. The 21-year-old isn't averaging a near-triple-double, but the coaches watch film on how to properly coach an anomaly the likes of him.
When asked, however, the center opted to remain in his own lane.
“I did not know that,” the 7-4 center said of how he's coached via the film room. “I know they looked at a lot of film and had a bunch of ideas, but I did not know that specifically.”
Wembanyama is looking forward to facing off against Jokić again on Saturday, He said games against players like "The Joker" make him a better player.
“Multiple-time MVP, soon to be MVP again." Wembanyama said. "Can't ask for a better way to get better while learning a lot."
Malone said what Wembanyama is doing is going into uncharted waters, referencing the Frenchman's 35 points and 18 rebounds.
“What he’s doing right now, I think he’s coming off a month of December that’s never been done before,” Malone said via The Denver Post, "and it’s fun to watch a great player continue to get even better — which is scary at the same time.”
It doesn't stop there, however. And perhaps it won't.
Not if Wembanyama continues to play the way he does.
“Anybody who has been watching him since he's been in the league, or even before that, knows that he can shoot from pretty much anywhere," Nuggets forward Peyton Watson said. "He's been hitting shots like those for a long time, since before he was in the league.
"There’s nothing you can do to stop an 8-foot guy from shooting half-court.”