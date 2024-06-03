The San Antonio Minute: What Makes Victor Wembanyama's France Return So Special?
Bringing another set of teams to Paris to play NBA basketball abroad was something the NBA has wanted to on a yearly basis since beginning the games in 2020.
So far, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls are among teams to have gotten the chance to play in France, but next up on the docket is the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers — two teams with promising futures.
Ideally, adding an extra game between the two schools would serve as a way for fans to watch and experience both good baskeball and, more specifically, Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 rising NBA sophomore will be making his return to his home country for the first time wearing a Spurs jersey.
He's been there plenty of times, though. Besides the jersey, there aren't many firsts. So, what makes the Spurs' trip to Paris so unique?
Join Spurs on SI for "The San Antonio Minute" and find out.
READ MORE: Behind Wembanyama's American Education, Return to France