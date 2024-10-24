San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup Court Unveiled: Dark Grey and Sleek New Look
The NBA Cup is getting a fresh makeover as the league gears up for its second annual in-season tournament, set to tip off on November 12.
Formerly known as the In-Season Tournament, the rebranded event will once again feature games played on unique, fully painted courts—each boasting a new design for the upcoming season.
On Thursday, the NBA officially unveiled the new courts to the public, giving fans a preview of the eye-catching aesthetics that will accompany the competition.
Among the better designs is the San Antonio Spurs' court, which sports a bold dark grey color palette.
At center court, the iconic Spur-in-Texas logo is prominently displayed, anchoring the visual appeal. Lighter-colored baselines add a sleek contrast, enhancing the overall look and making it one of the most striking courts this year.
San Antonio will have their first opportunity to chase in-season glory on Nov. 15, when they face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers,