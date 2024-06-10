Updated Draft Targets For Suns

A guy I’m high on for the draft is Kel’el Ware. Just turned 20, 7’1 with a 7’4 wingspan, and showed great improvement last season. Great rim finisher, 42% from 3, great rebounder/rim protector. I think we’ll look back and wonder how he was ranked so low. Should be a top 10 pick. pic.twitter.com/rLKHzmqeXu