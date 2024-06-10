Updated Draft Targets For Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a legitimate decision to make, as has been frequently highlighted over the last several weeks - do they stick with the No. 22 pick and select a player that can bridge timelines, or do they trade the pick for a potential "quick fix" rotation piece?
Suns insider John Gambadoro recently revealed Phoenix's top three priorities for the offseason, which included acquiring a point guard, young athletic wing and a backup center.
How can Phoenix address those issues in the draft?
Point Guards
- Tyler Kolek
- Isaiah Collier
- Bronny James
Kolek has been frequently linked to Phoenix during the pre-draft process, and he would logically make sense when looking at the history of the types of players that GM James Jones is drawn to.
Collier has also been tabbed as a prospect that could surprisingly slide on draft night, and he could prove to be an impeccable steal at 22, especially with the added context of the spacing that the star trio could provide.
James is a long-shot to go in the first round, but there is little doubt that the conspicuous nature of his workout with Phoenix was more than just smoke. James is an interesting prospect to take a chance on, but they must be willing to be patient.
Wings
- Johnny Furphy
- Jaylon Tyson
- Ryan Dunn
Furphy is yet another intriguing wing prospect from Kansas, and with his ability to space the floor/defend multiple positions - the Australian forward could be in range for the Suns at 22.
Tyson has been one of the fastest risers in the draft class, averaging nearly 20 PPG at Cal in the 2023-24 season.
The two-time transfer flashed the ability to be a high-end two-way role player over the last two seasons, particularly as a three-point shooter and disruptor on defense.
Dunn would fit the "athletic wing" archetype that Phoenix is searching for, but is much more renowned for his POA defense compared to his shot-making.
Bigs
- Kel'el Ware
- DaRon Holmes
- Yves Missi
This trio of bigs have arguably been the prospects that have been linked to Phoenix more than any other singular prospect.
Ware is seemingly the perfect fit under the new coaching staff - but his draft range is too volatile to see him as a "slam dunk" pick - he could be off the board as early as pick 9.
Holmes has reportedly received a draft "promise" in the late first round, and it could be quite possible that the AZ Compass Prep product could return to the Valley in epic fashion.
Missi has a high ceiling, but could be too raw for the Suns to be comfortable selecting him at this time.
We also listed some notable trade targets Phoenix could go after - you can read more about that here.
The first round of the draft is set to be held June 26.