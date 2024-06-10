Updated Trade Targets for Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns have had a new head coach in place for nearly a month at this point, along with the potential infrastructure of a contender.
Despite that, there are still definite areas of improvement across the roster, and Arizona Sports' Valley insider John Gambadoro listed the three biggest priorities on the Burns and Gambo Show on Friday.
- Point Guard
- Young, Athletic Wing
- Backup Center
The Suns have three avenues to acquire these players - through free agency, this draft, and the trade market, which will be explored here.
There will be three players under each category, ranging from very attainable, to dependent on what the rival team thinks, to unlikely - but the player would be worth a call.
Point Guard Targets
- Alex Caruso
- T.J. McConnell
- Jevon Carter
Caruso could surprisingly become available this offseason, as Chicago has a potential impending logjam at guard - behind the reported progress of Lonzo Ball, to contract extensions being in play for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
Caruso could still prove to be too expensive, as he would be sure to attract a number of suiters, but it is worth offering up Jusuf Nurkic and the 2024/31 first-round picks - especially with the potential departure of Nikola Vucevic.
Carter could be packaged in the deal as well - and was a fan-favorite in Phoenix during his time in the Valley - along with being a quality fit in coach Mike Budenholzer's system.
McConnell would be an unlikely get, as the Suns have pursued him to no avail for years now, but it would be worth giving the Pacers a call at the very least.
Wing Targets
- Ziaire Williams
- Harrison Barnes
- MarJon Beauchamp
Williams and Beauchamp would be potential rotational players that the Memphis Grizzlies/Milwaukee Bucks could decide to hold onto, but would fit the billing of "young, athletic wings" the Suns are in search of.
Barnes is neither young nor extremely athletic speaking in NBA terms, but could be just the player the Suns are looking for to make life earlier for the stars on the roster, particularly Kevin Durant. His salary would also be manageable, and could be had for Jusuf Nurkic/a first-round pick - if the Kings were interested.
Big Targets
- Isaiah Jackson
- Wendell Carter Jr.
- Jalen Duren
Jackson could be an odd-man out in Indiana, but it would be questionable to offer a first-round pick to acquire his services - and it would be a question if the Pacers would be even interested in taking a player such as Nassir Little.
Carter could possibly be attainable for Nurkic and picks, but it would once again be a question if Orlando would be interested in Nurkic.
Nurkic could offer a level of connectivity to the Magic offense, along with being an upgrade as a rebounder, while having a relatively short-term contract. It would come down to how much Orlando values Carter at this stage.
Duren would be tough to acquire, as he could have a robust trade market - especially if the Detroit Pistons decide to select Donovan Clingan in this draft.
The Suns don't have many contracts that could match Duren in which Detroit would be interested in, outside of Nurkic - who Detroit theoretically could take on for draft picks.
The next three weeks could go a long way in deciding how the 2024-25 season will go for the Suns, so stay tuned.