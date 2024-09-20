What Was Suns' Top Offseason Move?
PHOENIX -- We are now just a week and a half away from 2024 Phoenix Suns Media Day - and just days away from the Boston Celtics/Denver Nuggets kicking off their respective days to usher in the season.
An inevitable reflection of their offseason has come from multiple vantage points as to what was the best moment or transaction of the last five-plus months.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report very strongly believes the clear top accomplishment of the last several months was nothing other than bringing Tyus Jones on for the veteran minimum.
"Point guard was a clear need for the Phoenix Suns last season, as the team's trio of scoring stars often had to work a little too hard to generate their own offense. Trusting in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to get buckets is a solid strategy, but the Suns only finished ninth in offensive efficiency, perhaps because the litany of minimum-salaried rotation players they fielded weren't quite as adept at finding their own offense.- Hughes on Suns adding Jones
"Enter Jones, a starting-caliber point guard whose pass-first game and low-mistake reputation fit perfectly next to Phoenix's Big Three.
"A frequent owner of the league's best assist-to-turnover ratio, Jones will help not only his star teammates, but especially the Suns' more dependent scorers."
This is seemingly the general conclusion, as Jones was widely believed to be in command of a fairly lucrative deal in free agency following a quality lone season as a member of the Washington Wizards.
It feels as if the Suns were able to close this deal due to two factors - the ability for Jones to start, and an optimal offensive system under Mike Budenholzer that could very well bring out the best in Jones.
Jones will not only serve as something of a stabilizing factor throughout key moments in key games during the regular season, but he will also be able to blend perfectly alongside the "big three" and will also help create for the spot-up threats such as Royce O'Neale.
Jones will debut in a Suns uniform on October 6 in preseason play against the Los Angeles Lakers.