Report: Suns Emerging as ‘Sneaky’ Trade Deadline Threat

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the final weeks of trade deadline possibilities with the potential to emerge as buyers on the market.

The Suns' 24-16 start to the year has propelled them to borderline playoff contention with a play-in tournament spot also a strong possibility. Phoenix, as a result of shattering expectations, now could justify a move if they desired so.

That could indeed happen, according to new reports.

NBA insider says Suns could be become buyers at trade deadline

From NBA insider Jake Fischer:

"But what about the Suns and Trail Blazers? Both teams are known to have made a center available for trade: Nick Richards in Phoenix and Robert Williams III in Portland. Curiosity is bubbling, though, about the Suns or Blazers emerging as sneaky buyers at the deadline. Both teams possess various mid-tier contracts that could be aggregated to go after various players on the market. Which has rival executives mentioning these two as teams to monitor."

Phoenix likely wouldn't be willing to make a splash trade, as their best new potential contributor is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury in Jalen Green.

This is something Suns owner Mat Ishbia previously touched on.

"We will be active because we talk to people every day, but the truth is we love our team,” Ishbiatold Arizona Sports. “We love our guys, we love our coach, and we love everything we got going. We don’t need to mess with a great thing."

Phoenix isn't in a position where they feel like they need to make a move. That's a good (and surprising) sentiment considering where the Suns were projected to be at following the removal of their general manager, head coach and Bradley Beal/Kevin Durant over the course of the offseason.

But who would they even target?

Jonathan Kuminga seems to be off the table while a potential Raptors-Suns swap for Ochai Agbaji fizzled out weeks ago, per reports.

Bobby Portis is the latest name to be thrown around in trade rumors, but we'll see if that evolves into anything.

Phoenix is also operating right on the border of the luxury tax, so Ishbia's ultimate willingness to either dive deeper or attempt to get under the line will heavily sway how the Suns operate within the coming weeks.

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 5.

