Will Kevin Durant Play in Next Olympics?
PHOENIX -- Eyes are already on both Phoenix Suns stars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker following yet another gold medal triumph for Team USA - with particular interest in what Durant plans to do when the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.
The presumption is that Booker will take on a key role once again in the L.A. games, but Durant's status is truly in the air.
The first four-time gold medalist in the men's basketball completion kept things concise post victory, only saying "we'll see" per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.
Durant averaged nearly 14 PPG in this run despite only starting one game - after being a regular fixture as a starting player on the 2012, 2016, and 2020 teams.
Durant, currently 35, would be nearly 40 by the time the next games roll around in July 2028 - but it is very conceivable to believe that he could take on the LeBron James role of being the ultimate veteran statesman in a quest to win another gold in front of a predominately American crowd.
The ability factor wouldn't be a question. Durant has already overcome a major lower leg injury that was followed by many other setbacks after - and has remained roughly the same player through it all.
It will likely come down to whether the intrinsic desire to play is there or not - and knowing Durant, the chance to suit up one more time for team USA could be too enticing to pass up on whether the NBA legend is still playing in the league or not.
It is still far too early to know what will unfold, but don't count out the greatest Olympic hooper ever returning for a swan song in L.A. four years down the road.