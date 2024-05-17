Suns GM Speaks on Future of Durant, Beal and Booker
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns GM James Jones told Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo today there's "no scenario" where stars such as Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker get traded this offseason.
Speculation has run rampant in Phoenix since the end of the season, as the Suns once again fell short of title expectations despite having the star power to do so. Phoenix won 49 games in the regular season but was swept in the first round of the postseason.
Change has come since, as Frank Vogel was fired after weeks of deliberation while Mike Budenholzer was just introduced as the franchise's next head coach. Phoenix also just hired a new face in the front office - which you can read more about here.
Trade speculation on all three stars has been prominent since the end of the year. With the Suns well over the second apron of the luxury tax and little avenues elsewhere to create change, moving one of their stars would be the only sizable way to shift the needle.
Previously, NBA insider Shams Charania reported the "sense" was the Suns were going to retain all three of Durant, Beal and Booker moving into the 2024-25 season.
Beal has a no-trade clause. Durant has two years left on his deal and likely wouldn't receive a great return for value, and Booker being dealt feels like a no-go from all aspects.
Reports and mock trades will still certainly follow in the coming weeks and months, though the Suns' front office has now come out and made it clear: Their stars aren't going anywhere.