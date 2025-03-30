Report: Hawks Pursued Trade for Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Another team in the previous pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been revealed.
According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Atlanta Hawks were looking to acquire Durant at the NBA's trade deadline.
"One surprise team that pursued Durant hard at the trade deadline with other teams making calls to Phoenix was the Atlanta Hawks, sources said. The Hawks, who were also in trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans on a deal centered around Brandon Ingram before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, have been searching for another star to play alongside Trae Young," said Siegel.
"Could the Hawks take a massive gamble on Durant in the final year of his contract to try and figure things out quickly around Young? With Capela becoming a free agent and likely departing, along with other players on expiring contracts, it's unlikely that Atlanta has the assets and money to make a trade for Durant."
The Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves were also heavily interested in acquiring Durant, per multiple reports.
Durant has just one year left on his contract in the desert after this season. The Suns are 35-39 and could miss the postseason entirely - Phoenix sits with the 11th seed entering Sunday's matchup against the Houston Rockets.
More from Siegel:
"With free agency expected to be underwhelming compared to previous offseasons with big names being on the move, the NBA trade market is where everything will heat up. There is no bigger name being discussed among league personnel ahead of the summer than Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
"Even at 36, Durant is still one of the best offensive players in the league. The scary thing is that he is showing no signs of slowing down and has continued to be arguably the most efficient jump shooter in the NBA."