Devin Booker’s Status Revealed Ahead of Suns vs Knicks Showdown

The Phoenix Suns have ruled star guard Devin Booker as questionable against the New York Knicks for Saturday's 5:30 PM MST matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Booker missed Phoenix's close loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday with a left ankle sprain suffered against the Miami Heat earlier this week. He eventually came back in after leaving in the third quarter.

"Dude's a warrior, right?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame in Miami. (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Obviously ankle roll, put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

After time passed and the Suns ruled Booker out ahead of Thursday's matchup in Detroit, Ott offered:

"The swelling is there. Think he's been through this before. He's able to return as quick as possible. If he could go, he could, especially being here in Michigan. We're going to try to get it next game."

Booker also missed time this year due to a groin injury.

The Suns have typically been cautious when approaching injuries this season, but their 24-17 start to the year has also afforded them the opportunity to do so. They're currently the West's No. 7 seed as the trade deadline approaches.

As for other injuries, Jamaree Bouyea is still out with a concussion while Jalen Green continues to be sidelined with his hamstring injury.

Ott thinks Green is making solid progress after only playing a total of five quarters this season for Phoenix.

"Just the next step on this progression. Again, we'll take it and see what happens tomorrow. Just how he bounces back from it. What's normal soreness because he hasn't played a ton in the last couple of months. Everything seemed to go well. Hopefully we'll take that next step."

As for New York, Jalen Brunson is questionable with a sprained right ankle while Mitchell Robinson is off their injury report and is good to go.

The Suns and Knicks have both lost their last two-of-three matchups entering the weekend and hope to get back to their respective winning ways.

We'll get an updated injury report tomorrow morning ahead of Suns-Knicks action to see if any changes have been made.

