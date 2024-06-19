Pistons Fire Former Suns Coach Monty Williams
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been fired from the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN.
Williams was made one of the highest-paid coaches in NBA history last offseason by the Pistons and still had five years (and $65 million) left on his deal.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons ownership made the decision.
More from ESPN:
"The Pistons finished an NBA-worst 14-68 in Williams' one and only season with the franchise. The 68 losses were the most in franchise history and the most in the NBA since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 72 games in the 2015-16 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
"The Pistons also tied an NBA record with a 28-game losing streak last season."
There were rumors that Williams could be fired after Detroit found a new president and general manager to run the show.
Often times a new regime will want to clean house, and that was the case for the Pistons. Now, Williams again is on the market while Detroit looks for a permanent solution along the sideline.
Williams was mostly remembered for helping the Suns emerge on the scene of the NBA's COVID bubble before an impeccable run to the 2021 NBA Finals. He was fired after Phoenix fell short in the playoffs for two seasons following the championship push.
His replacement in Phoenix (Frank Vogel) was also fired after just one season at the helm. The Suns have since moved on to Mike Budenholzer, who Williams lost in the Finals.