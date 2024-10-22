Where Suns Stand in NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns look to begin the 2024-25 regular season on a strong note, with their opener coming on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
There's massive expectations surround the squad - here's where the Suns stack up in power rankings as a new season is here.
Bleacher Report: No. 7
Andy Bailey: "The Phoenix Suns were a bit underwhelming last season, but injuries limited the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to just under 1,800 possessions (or around 18 full games).
"With Beal only appearing in 53 games and the rest of the team struggling to jell after major roster shakeups, going 49-33 may have been a little better result than we remember.
"Simply getting better health for him (which may be a lot to ask, at this point in his career), should make the Suns better, but they also managed to upgrade some key rotation spots this offseason."
NBA.com: No. 6
John Schuhmann: "The Suns were a disappointment last season, losing in the first round of the playoffs with a pricey and talented trio of stars. But Mike Budenholzer and Tyus Jones are here to address some of their issues."
ESPN: No. 8
Dave McMenamin: "The Suns were swept out of the first round by the Timberwolves, losing the four games by a combined 60 points. The team's big three of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant fell flat after entering the season with the third-best championship odds. But the team started off 4-6 and failed to find consistency thanks in large part to Beal missing 29 games and a lack of depth to mask his absence. Frank Vogel paid the cost for failing to reach expectations, fired after one season as coach. Mike Budenholzer, a championship coach thanks to his Milwaukee Bucks beating the Suns in 2021, is now tasked with making the pieces fit.
The Score: No. 7
Staff: "Phoenix addressed its lack of a natural point guard with the free-agent signings of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris. The two vets should alleviate some of Devin Booker's and Bradley Beal's playmaking duties."
NBC Sports: No. 9
Kurt Helin: "The talent on the roster is unquestioned — two of USA Basketball’s gold medal starters from Paris are on this team in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, to contend Phoenix will need a bounce-back season from Bradley Beal as a third option. More importantly, Mike Budenholzer (an outstanding regular season coach) has to get the Suns to defend better, and Tyus Jones has to be the floor general point guard they need (he can be and was a steal on a minimum contract). That’s too many questions to put them in the contender tier to start the season, but this team can be a huge threat if everything clicks."
