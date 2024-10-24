Suns Reveal Opening Night Starters
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are rolling out the following starting five in their opening night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
There's no surprises with this lineup, as Jones officially takes the throne as Phoenix's starting point guard for the first time in Los Angeles. With one of the league's highest assist-to-turnover ratios, the Suns figure to be more organized and efficient with him on the court.
Beal and Booker remain in the starting lineup after both tried their hand at point guard duties last season under prior head coach Frank Vogel. Phoenix hopes both scorers can be healthy through the 2024-25 season after the duo missed a combined 43 games due to injury last season.
Speaking of health, Durant played an impressive 75 games for the Suns despite being in the later stages of a Hall of Fame career. Phoenix will reportedly look to strike a two-year extension with the Slim Reaper next offseason after bypassing the Oct. 21 deadline for extensions.
Nurkic has been heralded for his passing and rebounding down low, though the big man figures to space the floor more this season as a three-point shooter under Budenholzer. It will be interesting to monitor what his shot diet looks like through the early stage of the season.
Injury wise, the Suns will be without Josh Okogie tonight while Grayson Allen and Damion Lee were listed as probable.
As for the Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba and PJ Tucker are out tonight.
Action is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time in Los Angeles.
