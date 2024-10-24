Suns Unveil New Court
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns unveiled a unique court to be used during 2024-25 NBA Cup play via their social media team.
Last season, the Suns rolled with their purple "El Valle" court during the first year of cup play.
Now, the court will be orange:
Phoenix's NBA Cup schedule is below:
Tuesday, Nov. 12: AT Utah Jazz
Friday, Nov. 15: AT Oklahoma City Thunder
Tuesday, Nov. 26: HOME vs Los Angeles Lakers
Tuesday, Dec. 3: HOME vs San Antonio Spurs
The Suns advanced through the knockout stages of last year's competition and could move their way through the group stage again.
Phoenix got their regular season off to a strong start last night in a road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
“I’m happy for the team. I’m happy for the players, the guys. Going on the road, winning on the road in the NBA is hard. I’m just appreciative of their effort, excited to keep going. And hopefully we get a bunch of them," said Suns coch Mike Budenholzer.
Kevin Durant agreed.
“Yeah I loved what our defense did, loved the team win. We understand it’s the NBA, teams are going to make runs in the NBA. They did a good job at closing out that first half. They made a run going into the second half, third quarter," he said.
"We have to be better coming out of the half next game. I love, I love, I love what we did in the fourth quarter being down eight to nine points. They hitting tough threes to keep us off, getting stops, getting some good points and some easy points in transition. We moved the basketball, so it was a great team win.”
Phoenix is back in action on Friday against the Lakers.
