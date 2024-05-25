Former NBA Exec: Suns Should Keep Draft Pick
PHOENIX -- The 2024 NBA draft is quickly approaching for the Phoenix Suns.
The front office, spearheaded by franchise governor Mat Ishbia, has a decision to make pertaining to the 22nd pick in the draft.
While many have argued that dangling the pick for a more seasoned veteran talent is a noble move, others have stressed the importance of adding malleable, cost-controlled prospects into the fray.
Among those is former Brooklyn Nets GM and current ESPN personality Bobby Marks, who joined the PHNX Suns podcast this week.
Marks went over an array of offseason topics that should be of great interest to Suns fans - from salary cap implications, to the perpetual questions surrounding the draft stock of Bronny James, but the most vital could be the pressing impending decision surrounding the pick.
Marks essentially suggested that this pick wouldn't hold nearly as much value as the next tradable pick the Suns hold in 2031 - and the Suns could very well find a player that can bridge the timeline between now and the future.
"I think if you’re looking at it from a trade standpoint, I think you would probably want to move ’31. Maybe, what does the 22nd pick bring you? It’s a guy on a low-cost contract. I think it’s a pretty decent draft. Hopefully you strike gold where Miami did and Golden State and some of these other teams that were able to get, three- or four-year guys."- Bobby Marks on the PHNX Podcast
The ultimate question is if the front office will ultimately consider the possibility of an intriguing prospect - such as Indiana's Kel'el Ware - over trading the pick for what could end up being a fringe rotational piece.
The ultimate best course of action could be to shop the 2031 pick along with a contract for a guaranteed rotational piece, then stick-and-pick at 22 this season.
The presumed re-signing of Royce O'Neale would all but ensure the rotation would have eight spots filled going into free agency.
That's where the front office could truly redeem themselves following largely striking out last summer.