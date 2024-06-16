NBA Execs Believe Suns Will Draft PG
The 2024 NBA draft is less than two weeks out, and the rumors continue to swirl surrounding what the Phoenix Suns will do with the number 22 pick in the first round.
Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto gave a tidbit in his most recent mock draft - he believes the Suns are in on Marquette PG Tyler Kolek.
Scotto on the potential selection:
"There’s a growing belief from rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype that Phoenix will target Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with the 22nd overall pick. Kolek led the NCAA in assists this season and would be a potential fit for the Suns, who want to add a traditional point guard this offseason."
This would line up with head coach Mike Budenholzer's comments last month, where he stated it would be a preference of his to add a "traditional" point guard into the fray - Kolek is widely seen as the best prospect of that mold in this draft.
Kolek, 23, started his college career at George Mason before transferring to Marquette in 2021 and becoming one of the greatest players to come from a school that boasts stars such as Dwyane Wade.
Kolek averaged 15.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 7.7 APG, while also showing potential as a shot creator and off-ball defender.
Kolek isn't a phenomenal athlete or a strong on-ball defender, but his high basketball IQ and shooting touch is sure to intrigue any contending team looking to plug-and-play a guard into the rotation.
There was also another interesting part of the report, where a familiar connection was mentioned to make the potential marriage feel more palpable:
"It’s also worth noting Kolek is a Priority Sports client and is represented by agent Mark Bartelstein, whose son, Josh, is the CEO of the Suns. "- Michael Scotto
This development is quite interesting, as Bartelstein is also the agent of current Suns G Bradley Beal, and the father-son duo was instrumental in bringing Beal to Phoenix.
The connection is once again mentioned at the end of the piece on the Suns, where there is once again positive news surrounding pending free agent Royce O'Neale.
"Speaking of Bartelstein clients, free agent Royce O’Neale is expected to re-sign with Phoenix and is projected to earn roughly $10 million annually. The Suns have O’Neale’s Bird Rights heading into free agency, allowing them to go over the cap to retain him."- Scotto
The first round of the draft is set to be held on the evening of June 26.