Khaman Maluach Excited to Play With Suns' Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns rookie center Khaman Maluach is entering his first season in the NBA, and he's come a long way from his hometown of Rumbek, South Sudan.
The South Sudanese population is excited about Maluach making a run to the NBA, where he'll play alongside Devin Booker on the Suns.
Maluach spoke to Cronkite News reporter Dylan Kane about coming over from South Sudan to Duke to the Suns.
“I’m so excited to play with (Booker) now,” Maluach said via Kane.
“Because I remember one night in Paris, I met him at dinner and he was sitting at the other table and I told my agent I want to go say what’s up to him. I shake his hand and he was like, ‘See you in a year.’”
It's a dream come true for Maluach, but he isn't looking to stop here. He wants to prove the Suns right for choosing him with a top-10 selection.
“Staying in the gym and working hard every day,” Maluach said via Kane. “Work on my overall game and just keep on getting better and keep on doing what I’ve been doing for the past years.”
Maluach is also cognizant of the change between college and the pros, and while he doesn't know quite what that difference is, he is preparing himself for it.
“It’s going to be a faster game, but we’re going to have more space,” Maluach said via Kane.
“That’s going to open up more drives and going to create more opportunities for my team. Sometimes it’s about finding your role quick in your rookie year and being able to be impactful whether you don’t have the ball in your hands, or if you have the ball.”
Maluach and the Suns face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3 p.m. MT.