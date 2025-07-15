Report: Chris Paul Closing In On Next Destination
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are likely close to missing out on a reunion Chris Paul, as the 40-year-old free agent could be closing in on a decision.
Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro posted on X Tuesday:
"Some recent reports say Chris Paul closing in on the Clippers. As we’ve reported all along, despite what others had reported, a reunion with the Suns and Chris was just not going to happen."
Paul, who said next year will be the final one of his Hall-Of-Fame career, has drawn out his free agency with so much uncertainty across the NBA.
The Clippers and Suns have long been the two favorites for Paul, but Gambadoro reported several times that it was unlikely he would return to Phoenix.
Los Angeles could also be waiting on a move from the Suns before signing Paul, as the Clippers are also among the most likely destinations for Bradley Beal if the Suns buy him out, which seems like it could be anytime now.
Phoenix currently only has one true point guard on the roster in Collin Gillespie with new acquisition Jalen Green and Devin Booker likely to make up the starting backcourt.
Paul would have figured to see a decent chunk of minutes off the bench if he were to sign with Phoenix, but it appears the Suns have a lot of trust in Gillespie, who burst onto the scene late last year, or could be making another move for a point guard after the Beal situation is resolved.
A reunion with the Clippers makes a lot of sense for Paul, given that LA projects to be much more of a championship contender than the Suns and is closer to his home in Los Angeles.
It's unclear how much playing time Paul would get with the Clippers, but they don't have a true backup point guard outside of Kris Dunn, who could start if Beal doesn't sign with LA.
Los Angeles also has bigs in Ivica Zubac, John Collins and Brook Lopez who would make life a lot of easier for Paul in the pick-and-roll game.
Paul helped lead the Suns to reaching the 2021 NBA Finals, but is still looking for his first championship ring, and the Clippers could give him a chance of doing just that in his final NBA season.