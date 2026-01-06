Devin Booker Cracks NBA’s Top 100 All-Time Scoring List

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to make history.

Booker, after last night's contest against the Houston Rockets, officially climbed into the NBA's top 100 for all-time scorers with 17,301 career points.

Booker already holds the Suns' all-time franchise scoring record and continues to build on that each and every day. The 29-year-old has already built a legacy in Phoenix that will see him go down as a Suns legend, though now he begins crafting his case to be among the NBA's greats.

That's still a long ways down the road in terms of stats and accolades, though Booker's very much still in his prime and only has his best basketball ahead.

That's been great for the Suns this season, as Booker's been an unsurprisingly crucial piece to their puzzle in Phoenix's 21-15 start to the 2025-26 season.

Some thought the Suns would have offloaded Booker this offseason after parting ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, though Booker ultimately inked a two-year, $145 million contract extension to remain in the Valley.

In terms of annual average ($72.5 million), Booker became the highest-paid player in league history after putting pen to paper.

That contract was well deserved, according to Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

"He means so much to the Arizona community, the Phoenix community, and he knows that. But on top of that, you know, when you find out who your real friends are when everyone else turns their back on you," Ishbia said earlier this season.

"And so when we went through some tough times, you know, it'd be easy after we a new owner comes in, we try to spend money, we try to do things and we didn't win. It'd be easier for that franchise player to be like, 'Hey man, I put my time in. I'm ready to go.' Instead, he did the reverse. He said, 'Listen, I'm with you, Mat. I believe in what we're doing. I'm all in with you. I'll even sign an extension. Like, I want to be here with you. Let's go do this.' He's had my back. I'll always have his back. It's been special. And so very, very lucky to have him."

Booker is averaging 25.7 points per night on 46.3% shooting to pair with 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He has four NBA All-Star nods and two All-NBA spots on his resume.

