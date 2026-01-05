Suns React to Devin Booker's Game-Winner vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker added another memorable game-winner to his collection in last night's 108-105 victory over the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

After Jalen Williams tied the game at 105 with a mid-range jumper for OKC, Phoenix got the ball back with eight seconds to go, and it was Booker's time.

Booker took the inbounds pass and did not see a trap right away, so he held the ball until the final seconds before he made his move - a deep, step-back 3-pointer over two great defenders in Alex Caruso and Lu Dort - and drilled it with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Booker was asked postgame if those end-of-game moments ever get old for him.

"Hell no. It never will," Booker said. "It's a feeling you can't replicate. I'm not close to retirement, but whenever that day comes, you'll look back on those moments that you dreamed of as a kid and the team trusting you with the ball in your hands no matter what the result is, and tonight I was on the good side of it."

Devin Booker with the incredible game-winner as the Suns knock off the Thunder 108-105 to improve to 21-14 on the year pic.twitter.com/acqeyARWaW — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 5, 2026

The 3-point hit was Booker's first triple of the entire game, as he finished with 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

“I was just trying to get the last shot, and I knew a double (team) was coming," Booker said. "So it was going to be hard to get it into the paint. I just wanted to get it within the horn going off, and I still didn’t do that. But we’ll take it.”

Tonight marks Devin Booker's 8th-career game-winner in the final 5 seconds of a game...



That ties Jayson Tatum for 2nd-most since Booker entered the league, only behind Kawhi Leonard (9) 🤩



Re-live all of Booker's game-winners ⤵️ https://t.co/7oOuFdmU4V pic.twitter.com/M27V9l7ZCb — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

Suns Praise Devin Booker's Unselfishness

Before Booker hit the game-winning shot, his performance throughout the night was all about staying level-headed and being unselfish no matter what the league's No. 1 defense threw at him.

He only finished with one turnover, and his unselfishness led to a career night from Jordan Goodwin, who had a career-high 26 points and eight 3-pointers.

"He has the greatest awareness of game management I have ever been around," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame. "The amount of bodies he sees, the amount of contact he has to take and to be able to continue to empower his teammates.

"When they are that aggressive on the ball, we obviously have an advantage somewhere else. He continues to make the right play and at the end of the night, the ball is going to find him.”

Ott has constantly praised Booker's unselfish nature since the beginning of the season, and it was certainly on display against a Thunder team that is known for forcing turnovers and making opposing teams uncomfortable.

Goodwin explained what playing with superstars that are so willing to give their teammates opportunities means for him.

"Open shots, them open shots," Goodwin said. "Having Book be so unselfish and having the confidence in me to pass that ball means a lot to me too. Definitely, open shots, just practice shots is how it felt today.”

With last night's win, the Suns now sit at 21-14 on the year and are only two games back of third place in the Western Conference.

They will have a tough battle tonight against a 21-11 Houston Rockets team on the road on the second night of a back-to-back.

